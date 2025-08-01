DK Metcalf Fails to Hide His Salt in Public Over Aaron Rodgers Favoring Steelers Teammates

Once Russell Wilson and Justin Fields packed up and George Pickens caught a one-way ticket out of town, the Steelers‘ offense quietly shifted into the hands of two very different personalities. Aaron Rodgers, the cerebral vet with a flair for dramatics, and DK Metcalf, the physical marvel built like a comic book hero. Now, Pittsburgh’s hopes are tethered to how well these two vibe. And so far? Not bad.

They laid the groundwork in the offseason—texts, FaceTimes, breaking down defenses like a Netflix series. Rodgers put it plainly: “We talked about a lot of football stuff. We FaceTime, we texted during the offseason after many camps, so we’ve got a good relationship.” And at camp, it’s starting to click. There were some downsides here and there, sure. But deep passes, red-zone fades, timing routes—it’s all quietly trending up.

On the field, this duo looks dialed in. But off the field? Well, let’s just say the story takes a… saltier turn. History tells us that DK Metcalf has a reputation as a passionate video game fan. But as things unfolded, he hasn’t had an opportunity to play video games with his new quarterback. The catch? Well, that’s not the case with his teammates. “No, not me,” he said when asked if he had played video games with Rodgers.

“Y’all should check with other people on the team. They got him to pick up the sticks before me,” the Steelers‘ wideout added. The writing is on the wall: Rodgers has preferred his other teammates to hang out and play video games with rather than his WR1, at least for now. To spice it up, when asked if he’s offended, Metcalf humourously confirmed that he felt a bit annoyed.

“Offended is not the word. I’m a little salty,” Metcalf said. “But no, he’s a good dude off the field. Enjoy playing with him. Enjoy getting to learn from him off the field and just talking to him about life stuff. So, he’s a real good dude.” Throughout the years, we’ve seen how video games have a special place in the hearts of NFL players.

And when it comes to DK Metcalf, the Steelers’ wideout’s favorite game is Call of Duty: Warzone. Back in 2022, Metcalf sat down with GQ Sports for a “Top 10” interview. The 27-year-old opened about ten things that he could not live without. And yes, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of them. As for Rodgers… well, the 20-year vet hasn’t exactly thrown himself into the gaming world like Metcalf has.

But that hasn’t stopped DK from holding out hope. While Rodgers has been cozying up to other teammates, you get the feeling Metcalf’s just waiting for his QB to pick up a controller, squad up, and drop into Verdansk for a proper Call of Duty session.

Aaron Rodgers set some boundaries for DK Metcalf

It’s safe to say that DK Metcalf has been having the best time this offseason so far. He’s locked in as a Steeler for at least five years. He’s been syncing with his quarterback. And the Steelers’ fans have embraced him already. “These fans are crazy,” Mark Koboly reported as the fans went crazy for Metcalf in Latrobe. “They’re pushing against the fence to get the autographs… had to be 3, 4,000 people here. I’ve never seen that many people.”

Speaking of the Steelers’ training camp in Latrobe, it’s clear that Metcalf has turned heads on the field, especially with Rodgers. But behind the scenes, the 41-year-old quarterback has set some boundaries for his receiver. Some bathroom boundaries. The duo has been rooming together in adjacent dorms at Saint Vincent College, connected by a shared bathroom. And the one thing that Rodgers made clear? You’re not allowed to flush at night.

“The toilet is super loud,” Metcalf revealed as per the Daily Mail, while adding that the veteran quarterback asked him to avoid flushing during late hours to avoid disturbing him. Metcalf agreed. “I was like, ‘All right, bet.'” And the plot thickens from here. When Metcalf needed to use the bathroom late at night, he gave Rodgers a heads-up. “You asleep yet?” He’d texted. Rodgers replied no.

And just like that, the quarterback-receiver duo is rooming together. But one thing is clear: DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers are mingling well. Whether it’s on the field or off the field.