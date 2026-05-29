Steelers End Coach’s Tenure Just Three Months After Hiring Him Amid Unusual Circumstances

The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent a major coaching overhaul this offseason. After parting ways with long-time head coach Mike Tomlin, it was announced that Mike McCarthy would be the new HC for the Steelers. Once McCarthy arrived, a few more changes were made to the coaching team, with Derrius Swinton being one of them, as he was named as one of the special teams coach. However, that position is now vacant once again, with Swinton no longer a part of the organization.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers fired Swinton on Friday, May 29, because of a violation of club policy, as revealed by league sources. However, no details have been disclosed regarding the specific policies the veteran NFL coach allegedly violated. That leaves Pittsburgh with another vacancy to fill on its coaching staff at senior special teams coach.

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The 41-year-old coach has experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, along with an extensive background in special teams. He joined the Steelers in February as an assistant to the special teams coordinator, Danny Crossman. Most recently, Swinton served as the Las Vegas Raiders’ assistant special teams coach from 2023 through 2025 and was later promoted to interim special teams coordinator during the 2025 season.

During that same stretch in Las Vegas, Patrick Graham served as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator and is now Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator. Both Swinton and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman were brought in by the Steelers this offseason. And with Swinton now gone, Crossman remains the lone special teams coach currently on Pittsburgh’s coaching staff.

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This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!