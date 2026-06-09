Fresh Off $100M Extension, Steelers’ Nick Herbig Makes Quiet Plea to Omar Khan

When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan entered the 2026 offseason, he knew the players from his first draft class in 2023 were entering the final year of their rookie deals and had become eligible to sign their second contracts. To Khan’s credit, he has already extended two of those players, and one of them, linebacker Nick Herbig, has now made a plea to the GM.

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“I’d love to keep the whole (2023 draft) class here,” Herbig said during his conversation with Chris Adamaski via Trib Live. “It was our class that really set it off, and I think we got a bunch of dogs in there. I’m excited.”

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Take a look at the players Pittsburgh picked in the 2023 NFL draft:

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones: Round 1

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr: Round 2

Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton: Round 2

Tight end Darnell Washington: Round 3

Linebacker Nick Herbig: Round 4

Defensive back Cory Trice Jr: Round 7

Offensive Lineman Spencer Anderson: Round 7

Among these, Herbig recently signed his four-year, $100 million contract extension despite being a backup behind veteran TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Just a day after locking Herbig, Khan also extended Washington on a four-year, $42 million extension.

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With Trice Jr. out of Pittsburgh and Jones amid injury concerns, the Steelers are still expected to sign the rest of the three players from the 2023 draft class, considering there’s still over a month left before the Steelers kick off training camp. And the way things are shaping up, Porter Jr. is right at the center to sign his second contract.

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Porter Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has become one of the best cornerbacks in the league. And while Spotrac has projected his market value at three years, $41.5 million, with a $13.8 million annual average, Porter is still expected to sign a lucrative deal, probably more than Herbig’s.

Benton, meanwhile, is also expected to sign his second contract with the Steelers. Per Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh, the fourth-year nose tackle might sign a deal in the range of $16-$18 million annually. Farabaugh noted:

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“I think the figures on Benton could really surprise people. If you look at the interior pass rusher market, especially if that’s your top trait (like Benton), those guys are paid handsomely. Turk Wharton got $15.06M on the open market. Have to believe Benton gets more than him.”

Imago Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last but not least, though Anderson was a seventh-rounder of the 2023 draft, the 26-year-old guard has been a reliable top reserve and capable fill-in starter on the Steelers’ interior offensive line. Per reports, he’s also taking first-team reps at guard this offseason. So, heading into the training camp, we can expect Omar Khan to extend Anderson on a new deal ahead of the 2026 season, while acknowledging Herbig’s plea.

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Herbig signed his lucrative deal after recording 79 combined tackles, 53 solo, and 16 sacks across three seasons. Washington, meanwhile, complemented Freiermuth, while recording 57 receptions for 625 yards and 2 touchdowns. Similarly, the rest of the draft class has also put up a fine performance to seek a contract extension.

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For starters, Porter Jr. is entering the 2026 season after recording 165 combined tackles, 120 solo, and 3 tackles for loss in 47 games. Benton, meanwhile, has been efficient, as he has had 123 combined tackles and 57 solo tackles across three seasons. As for Anderson, he’s expected to leap in 2026, as he also looks to secure his long-term future in Pittsburgh.

Joey Porter Jr. addressed his contract situation

As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Joey Porter Jr. is following the common offseason practice while seeking a contract extension: Hold-in, as he’s available for the practice, but is not engaging in physical drills. And soon after the Steelers extended Nick Herbig, Porter addressed his contract situation.

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“I feel like I’ve been an elite guy since I’ve been in this league. And I’m happy that I’m getting the respect that I feel I’m owed,” he said when asked about his contract situation.

Considering his numbers across three seasons, it’s evident that Porter is going to sign a lucrative deal. As things stand, the Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback Trent McDuffie is the highest-paid CB in the league with $31 million per year. McDuffie is followed by Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner, both in the $30 million range. Whether Porter Jr. will join the $30 million club or surpass McDuffie is going to be the next big headline in Pittsburgh.