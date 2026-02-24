Steelers GM Announces Update on Aaron Rodgers’ Return, Confirms Stance on Re-Signing Kenneth Gainwell

January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_079 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_079 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Omar Khan is well aware of the questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, the focus was on whether Rodgers would sign. This time, it’s about whether he’ll return. Khan hasn’t set a deadline, but he made it clear the lines of communication are open with the 42-year-old quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve been in communication with Aaron,” Khan said, as reported by beat writer Mark Kaboly. “I know Mike (McCarthy) has also. We’re got good communication on his communication.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when pressed on a timeline, Khan was direct. There isn’t one. But he doesn’t expect a repeat of last year’s drawn-out process.

“No deadline,” Khan said. “All I’ll tell you guys is I don’t foresee this going like it did last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to see why Rodgers’ future is dominating the conversation. Pittsburgh is entering the 2026 season with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, and the first major order of business is sorting out the quarterback room.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Rodgers in Green Bay, but he also understands Rodgers isn’t a long-term solution in Pittsburgh. The quarterback turns 43 next season, which would mark his 22nd NFL campaign if he returns. For now, though, his status remains the biggest variable.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason and went 10-6 as a starter, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That contract has expired, and he’s set to hit free agency when the new league year begins next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Khan and McCarthy bring him back, the broader quarterback plan still needs clarity. Speaking at the NFL combine, Khan acknowledged that finding the next franchise passer remains the priority, while also leaving the door open internally.

“We all agree that we’re looking for that next franchise guy,” Khan said. “We’re not there yet. We may have a guy on the roster, we don’t know, in Will. We’re excited to work with Will. We know that it has to be addressed. We’re all looking for the same thing, we’re just not there yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So Rodgers’ 2026 outlook is still unresolved. He took three months to decide on Pittsburgh last year. This time, the stakes feel heavier. McCarthy has confirmed ongoing dialogue with Rodgers, while also emphasizing the importance of giving him space to make his decision.

Whether it’s quicker than last year or stretches into free agency remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Khan has also expressed optimism about adding another key offensive weapon as the Steelers shape the roster around whichever quarterback ultimately leads it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers would love to re-sign Kenneth Gainwell

The Steelers signed Kenneth Gainwell to a one-year, $1.79 million deal last offseason after he won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 season. To his credit, Gainwell maximized that prove-it contract and now finds himself back in free agency. That’s precisely why general manager Omar Khan has made it clear Pittsburgh would like to retain him in 2026.

“Yeah, Kenny was great to have around, and he knows we want him back and we’ve been in communication with his people,” Khan told the local reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

After four seasons in Philadelphia, Gainwell delivered a breakout campaign in Pittsburgh, earning team MVP honors in 2025. The 26-year-old emerged as a reliable dual-threat option in an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.

He rushed for a career-high 537 yards with five touchdowns and also led the Steelers with 73 receptions for 486 yards and three scores. That production positions him well as he enters free agency next month.

Pro Football Focus projects Gainwell to land a two-year, $8 million contract with $4 million guaranteed. On paper, that figure shouldn’t strain Pittsburgh’s cap situation. Khan has been transparent about the team’s interest in bringing him back; now it’s a matter of what the market ultimately dictates.