Steelers Host Joe Flacco-Type QB Following Disappointing Aaron Rodgers Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. On paper, that gives them flexibility. In reality, a lot of it hinges on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do. If he returns, the approach shifts. If he doesn’t, the urgency at quarterback becomes real. And with just eight days left before draft weekend, the Steelers are at least preparing for the latter.

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According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are hosting former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar for one of their final pre-draft visits. Allar has been one of the more polarizing quarterbacks in this class, but the traits are hard to ignore. In fact, they’ve consistently drawn comparisons to Joe Flacco.

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Last year, when Allar chose to return for his senior season, Daniel Jeremiah pointed out the similarities. As he put it:

“The more I thought about it, the more Allar reminded me of Joe Flacco. Allar and Flacco both make drive throws look so effortless, and when given some space, they can collect yards on the ground. Neither guy is ultra sudden or dynamic, but they find ways to occasionally extend plays and deliver accurate throws on the move.

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“They both prefer to read top to bottom, and they’re always on the lookout for shots to present themselves. Another thing they have in common is the streaky nature of their play. Both guys can string together some impressive throws, but they can also make a few head-scratchers.”

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The similarities between Flacco and Allar aren’t hard to notice. Physically, Allar, at 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, isn’t far off from Flacco, who measured 6-foot-6 and 245. The arm talent is another clear overlap. Flacco, during his 2007 season at Delaware, completed 331 of 521 passes for 4,263 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. Allar, meanwhile, went 262-of-394 at 66.5% for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in his 2024 junior season at Penn State. Even apart from hardcore statistics, the arm motion is eerily similar.

Mobility is where there’s a slight separation, but not a drastic one. Allar has been more active as a runner, putting up 732 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in college. Flacco was never a dual-threat quarterback, but he has always been capable of extending plays when needed, especially earlier in his NFL career.

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Then comes the part that really defines the comparison. Consistency. Flacco’s career is a good example of that arc. He peaked early with the Baltimore Ravens, winning a Super Bowl and earning Super Bowl MVP honors. After that, the production dipped into a more uneven stretch, with just three playoff appearances (did not play during the 2018 playoffs due to injury in Lamar Jackson’s rookie year) following that title run.

Allar falls into a similar conversation. He started three seasons for Penn State and, on paper, led them to a semifinal appearance in 2024, one step away from the national championship. But the deeper look complicates that.

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Against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinal loss, he struggled. And even before that, against Ohio State and Oregon, the numbers dipped. Across those three games, he completed just 54% of his passes with a 3:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

So the Flacco comparison works both ways. The arm talent and structure are there. The inconsistency is part of the profile, too. Add in the season-ending ankle injury in 2025, and it’s not surprising that his draft stock has taken a hit.

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Even so, the visit itself doesn’t lock the Steelers into anything. It simply adds another layer to what they’re evaluating, considering they’ve previously hosted Carson Beck, Cole Payton, and Taylen Green. More than anything, it reinforces the bigger picture. With Rodgers’ future still uncertain, Pittsburgh is clearly doing its homework on life without him.

The Steelers don’t seem to have a deadline on Aaron Rodgers

By now, the Steelers have developed a bit of a pattern when it comes to Aaron Rodgers. They waited on him during the 2025 offseason, and they’re doing the same again this year. The difference now is that the uncertainty feels heavier, especially after Adam Schefter made it clear there may not be a defined timeline.

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“I don’t think there’s a deadline, but I do think the Steelers would like to know before the draft,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think if Aaron just dragged this into May or June, he could do that.”

Art Rooney II has already said he expects a decision before the draft. But with less than 10 days to go, there’s still no clarity. And if Schefter’s read is accurate, and Rodgers pushes this into May or June, it could force Pittsburgh to adjust its entire draft approach

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

At the same time, the situation isn’t exactly straightforward. There have been reports that head coach Mike McCarthy has been in contact with Rodgers. Yet Rodgers himself has downplayed things, saying there haven’t been negotiations or deadlines tied to a deal with the Steelers. So, the signals are mixed, and nothing feels close to resolved.

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Which brings it back to where things stand right now. Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh is still completely up in the air. The only real development is one the Steelers probably don’t want, which is the possibility of this dragging out even longer.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh currently has Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the quarterback room. Free agency has largely passed, and the draft is right around the corner. So while they continue to wait on Rodgers, it would not be surprising if they seriously consider drafting a quarterback if that answer doesn’t come in time.