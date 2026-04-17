“I Don’t Think I Can Convince Him”: Steelers Star Gives Aaron Rodgers Update After Latest Conversation With QB

Aaron Rodgers has built a reputation for developing strong on-field and off-field chemistry with his receivers. That was evident with Davante Adams during his time with the Green Bay Packers, and more recently with DK Metcalf after his move to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Naturally, when Rodgers meets his receivers, conversations about being teammates tend to follow. That expectation, though, didn’t quite apply in his recent meeting with Pittsburgh’s new receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

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Pittman revealed that when he met Rodgers, football never really came up in their conversation. He also addressed Rodgers’ uncertain future, making it clear that convincing the 42-year-old to return isn’t something he sees as his role.

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“I got a chance to talk to Aaron, and we did not talk anything about football. It was more just like a meet-up. We just ran into each other in Orange County,” he said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “You guys gotta understand. I mean, Aaron’s gonna do what he wants. I don’t think I can convince him any other way because obviously, Aaron’s done more than I think just about any other NFL player in the league. So, just give him his space, and if he’s ready to come back, he’ll be back, and if he’s not, then we’ll roll with what we got.”

That perspective lines up with how Rodgers has operated for years. He’s been consistent in doing things on his own terms, and the Steelers are fully aware of that.

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Back in 2024, during his time with the New York Jets, Rodgers skipped mandatory minicamp to take a trip to Egypt. A year later, he kept Pittsburgh waiting through most of the offseason before eventually signing in June 2025, a move that already carried the sense of a short-term arrangement.

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Now, the situation feels familiar. The Steelers understand the pattern, but they’re still left waiting. At the same time, Rodgers is reportedly married and has repeatedly emphasized his focus on personal priorities. Head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be giving him that space.

Even with that understanding, the uncertainty remains a factor. Pittsburgh is once again in limbo, trying to plan around a decision that hasn’t arrived yet. And that’s where the broader conversation has picked up.

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Colin Cowherd addressed it on The Herd this week, saying:

“When you get into the Aaron Rodgers business, he’s going to disappear in the offseason. If you can’t figure that out, then that’s really a Steeler issue. Aaron’s not doing something that he’s not done multiple times. You know what you get with Aaron.”

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With all of that in play, the narrative has shifted toward how much control Rodgers has over the situation. Interpretations may vary, but one part is hard to overlook. The delay in his decision continues to shape how the Steelers approach the quarterback position heading into the season.

Aaron Rodgers’ presence could impact the Steelers’ draft strategy

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in their quarterback room. During free agency, the franchise chose not to bring in a veteran option, even while being linked to names like Kirk Cousins. The reasoning was fairly straightforward. They are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

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Team owner Art Rooney II has already said he expects clarity from Rodgers before the 2026 NFL Draft. With draft weekend now less than a week away, that timeline is getting tighter. At the same time, while Pittsburgh has been connected to Ty Simpson out of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round, their continued belief in Rodgers could influence that decision at No. 21.

“Though the Steelers have done their homework on the quarterbacks, including first-round hopeful Ty Simpson, it doesn’t appear they’ll go that way at No. 21,” Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor of ESPN noted. “They continue to believe Aaron Rodgers will ultimately return for another season. Instead, they could take best-available player among wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line or any spot in the secondary.”

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There’s also been reporting that Pittsburgh does not feel forced to draft a quarterback this year. That leaves the door open for Rodgers to decide on his own timeline, possibly sooner rather than later. Even then, the longer-term question remains.

At some point, the Steelers will have to address life after Rodgers. Whether that path involves Howard developing into a long-term answer or the team targeting a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft is still to be determined.