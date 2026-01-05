“Illegal”: TJ Watt’s Wife Airs Frustration Over NFL Decision After Steelers’ Final Regular-Season Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business in Week 18, hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium and walking away with a statement win. They clinched the AFC North, knocked Baltimore out of the playoff picture, and locked in a wild-card matchup against the Houston Texans. On paper, it was about as good as it gets. But in hindsight, there was one minor gripe floating around on Sunday night.

And let’s just say it had nothing to do with the final score. For TJ Watt’s wife, Dani Watt, the frustration was simple: the timing. Ahead of the Steelers-Ravens showdown, Dani took to Instagram to poke fun at the NFL’s love for late kickoffs. “8:20 pm games should be illegal. This mama is tired. Been up since 3:20 am,” Dani joked in her story, as she watched the Steelers’ regular season finale, which also marked her husband’s return after his surgery.

And let’s just say the context explains everything. Dani and TJ welcomed their first child, a daughter, back in March 2025. Add that to an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff for a high-stakes division game, and it’s not hard to see why exhaustion was part of the equation. That theme carried through the night. While Dani clearly joked about wanting late games outlawed, her posts also reflected the emotional roller coaster that came with this matchup. And the reasons were piling up quickly.

For starters, Watt was back on the field against the same Ravens team that he played against last. The 31-year-old linebacker hadn’t played since December 7, when he suffered a partially collapsed lung. After experiencing discomfort at the team facility, he was hospitalized, tested, and eventually underwent surgery to stabilize the lung.

Fast forward a few weeks, and there he was. TJ Watt was back just in time to help Pittsburgh secure a division title and a playoff spot. Then came the moment that flipped the tone of the game. Early in the third quarter, with the score tied 10–10, Watt intercepted a pass from Lamar Jackson off a deflection. From there, the game spiraled into chaos.

November 10, 2024: T.J. Watt 90 during the Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium in Landover MD.

The fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth frenzy. We’re talking about touchdowns, lead changes, a missed PAT by Pittsburgh, and a missed game-winner by Baltimore before the Steelers escaped with a stunning 26–24 win. That stretch clearly took a toll. Dani summed it up perfectly in another Instagram story: “My cortisol is at an all time high. I’m not ok. What just happened,” she captioned alongside a photo of her covering her face in pure tension.

In the end, though, the Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with the win. And the division. And as for Dani Watt? After a long day that started before sunrise and ended well past bedtime, she finally got what every Steelers fan got that night. Relief.

TJ Watt’s wife is to endure the same frustration in the wild-card round

When the Steelers brought in veteran Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, the expectation was simple: stabilize the offense and see how far it could take them. Rodgers did more than that. With him at the controls, Pittsburgh finished 10–7, won the AFC North, and locked up a wild-card spot. Rodgers’ stat line told part of the story. We’re talking about 31-of-47 for 294 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions. And his postgame reaction revealed what the season actually felt like behind the scenes.

“We haven’t made it easy on ourselves, really all season, I guess,” Rodgers said with a chuckle. “But I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of the way that we responded multiple times after they took a lead. It just takes a little belief at this point in the season.”

Now, Rodgers and the fourth-seeded Steelers turn their attention to the postseason, where they’ll host the Texans on Monday Night Football in the wild-card round. On paper, it’s another marquee moment. For Dani Watt, though, it comes with mixed feelings. The sweet part is obvious. She’ll get to watch TJ Watt suit up for a playoff game, continuing a comeback season that already carried plenty of emotion. The bitter part?

The timing. Once again, the game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN, the very thing Dani had jokingly campaigned against during the regular-season finale. So while the Steelers prepare for another high-stakes night under the lights, Dani is bracing for another long evening. One filled with playoff nerves, late-night football, and the same familiar thought lingering in the background.