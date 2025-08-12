Jealousy Brews in Steelers Special Team As Mike Tomlin Publicly Hands Pittsburgh Honor to Kicker

Every summer in Latrobe, the Steelers trade pads for bats and let loose in their annual Home Run Derby. It’s all laughs, a little bragging rights, and a lot of big swings for the fans. And, like clockwork, the quarterbacks usually run the show. Kenny Pickett went back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. Then, Justin Fields showed up for a one-year stint last year and won the annual baseball event. It’s almost tradition at this point.

But here’s the twist—this summer’s champ isn’t the guy calling plays. He hasn’t even made his NFL debut yet. And yes… Mike Tomlin already made it official. The head coach took to his Instagram and announced that rookie kicker Ben Sauls has won the Home Run Derby this summer. “Your 2025 Steelers Home Run Derby winner, Ben Sauls,” Coach Tomlin’s caption reads as he shared a picture with the winner.

But it’s not all glory and celebration in the Steelers’ roster. Count a little bit jealously with a hint of humor in it as well. We’re talking about the veteran long snapper, Christian Kuntz, who slid to Tomlin’s comment section and didn’t shy away from expressing his sentiments. “This should be mine,” Kuntz commented. It’s not the fight to secure a spot in the 53-man roster, but you could feel the tension brewing during the Home Run Derby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tomlin (@coachtomlin)

While it’s still a mystery how Kuntz performed in the Home Run Derby—hold that thought. Because just like us, the Steelers’ wideout, Ben Skowronek, has the same curiosity as he asked Tomlin how well Kuntz performed. Tomlin’s response? Well, you could bet that Kuntz’s performance didn’t catch some attention. “You better not go there,” Tomlin replied to Skowronek. That said, it’s safe to say that Ben Sauls was the rightful winner of the event.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that Sauls has a baseball background in high school. The guy was fond of soccer and football, unlike Pickett and Fields, who were standout baseball players in high school. But considering Sauls, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, won the Home Run Derby without a lot of practice, confirms that the guy knows a thing or two about the sport. Now, he’s making his way through to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Mike Tomlin’s UDFA turned heads in the preseason opener

The Steelers’ kicker, Chris Boswell, entered the 2025 offseason after recording the best season of his career. The 34-year-old veteran led the league in field goals made (41) and also posted a 93.2% field goal rate. Bosewell drilled 13 of 15 from 50-plus and barely missed a thing between 30 and 49 yards. No wonder he snagged first-team All-Pro. But there has been a wrinkle. Entering the 2025 offseason, the veteran kicker is seeking a new contract extension.

And yes, amidst contract negotiations, Bosewell has been holding out. So, when the Steelers kicked off their 2025 campaign against the Jaguars in the preseason opener, Bosewell’s absence was noticeable. And that meant only one thing: rookie kicker and Home Run Derby winner, Ben Sauls, got the opportunity to start against the Jaguars. And let’s just say the guy utilized the opportunity throughout the game. Sauls kicked the whole game during the Steelers’ win over the Jaguars.

He went a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points, including a 48-yarder after TE Darnell Washington picked up an unsportsmanlike flag on his TD. The Steelers’ UDFA also nailed a 36-yard field goal. While it’d be odd to say that Sauls will beat Bosewell as the starter in the regular season, one thing’s clear: Mike Tomlin’s UDFA just etched his name into Steelers history—becoming only the second player in the last four years, after Pickett, to win the Home Run Derby from the same school that shares a facility with the team.