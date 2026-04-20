Steelers Make QB1 Decision Ahead of Bonus Minicamp With Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Still Weeks Away—Report

Aaron Rodgers has been in touch with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, with their conversations covering both football and life beyond the game. What hasn’t come up yet, though, is Rodgers’ decision about returning for a 22nd NFL season. And with the Steelers opening their bonus minicamp today, those unresolved talks are now expected to lead to Will Howard getting QB1 reps during voluntary minicamp.

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“My understanding is, Ian Rapoport and I reported this morning, that Will Howard, a sixth-round pick last year out of Ohio State, is going to take the QB1 reps,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said. “Rodgers is a really big Will Howard fan, so is McCarthy, so is the front office in Pittsburgh.”

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An update on Rodgers was expected before the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite having held talks with the player, the franchise still does not have a definitive timeline. This leaves Mason Rudolph and Howard as the only quarterback options, but reports suggest Howard could be the QB to get the reps at this stage.

Howard was the sixth-round pick in the draft of 2025 and didn’t see the field in his rookie year. He missed the preseason due to a broken finger and spent most of the regular season on injured reserve.

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Despite that, he stayed engaged in the quarterback room, handling prep work, and learned the ropes from one of the best QBs in modern NFL – Rodgers. Heading into his second year, all of that work seems to have paid off as Howard could get the chance he has been waiting for.

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General manager Omar Khan has spoken highly of him multiple times this offseason. McCarthy has even said that if he were drafting in 2025, Howard “wouldn’t be around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that.” Most recently, offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’ve really enjoyed Will,” the OC said. “He’s got a great personality. He’s been impressive in the quarterback room. Obviously, we haven’t gone out on the grass with him, but his ability to communicate, articulate, pick up the scheme with all the guys and Mase (Mason Rudolph), it’s been really impressive.”

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The Steelers are now set to go out on the grass under McCarthy for the first time. And in Rodgers’ absence, Howard is expected to step up to his HC and OC’s optimism. As for Rodgers, there’s still no final word. And at this point, it doesn’t look like he’s aligning with Art Rooney II’s timeline.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to decide on his return before the draft

At the annual league meeting in Phoenix, Art Rooney II made it clear that he was expecting an official word from Aaron Rodgers about his return before the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that now seems unlikely as per Tom Pelissero:

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“Aaron Rodgers would commit prior to the start of OTAs, which are still several weeks away. Those begin in mid-May, thinking a little more than he did last year, when he didn’t show up until the mandatory minicamp. But nothing’s final from either side,” Pelissero added. “This is Aaron Rodgers, only he ultimately knows what’s going on between his ears. It may still be a few more weeks until we know for sure what his plans are for 2026.”

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This is not the first time Rodgers has left the Steelers hanging. The franchise had to wait until June to confirm the signing. Whether that timeline repeats or shifts this time remains unclear. Rooney was hoping for clarity before the draft, but the latest expectation points closer to mid-May. And with the draft now around the corner, the question remains the same: whether Rodgers returns for a 22nd season or leans toward retirement.