Mason Rudolph Claps Back at Aaron Rodgers Amid Steelers QB1’s Injury Battle

As the Baltimore Ravens were closing in on overtaking the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional race, the Steelers desperately needed that Week 11 win. But misfortune struck when Aaron Rodgers injured his wrist and never made it back onto the field. Mason Rudolph, though, stepped in and gave Steelers fans exactly what they wanted, leading Pittsburgh to a 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The signs of Rudolph being a reliable quarterback looked clear. Ask Rodgers, however, and he’ll tell you Rudolph isn’t simply a reliable backup. Instead, he’s a “troll” with enough jokes to last an entire day. “Mason, he’s a troll,” the QB said. Fast forward to now, and Rudolph finally fired back, giving Rodgers a taste of his own medicine.

“It’s pretty harsh coming from a troll himself,” Rudolph joked after Wednesday’s practice when asked about his perspective on Rodgers’ comments. “We’ve got a good, healthy banter, all of us in the quarterback room, each and every day, and it’s been one of the most fun rooms I’ve ever been a part of. We keep it light. He’s got a lot of material out there for me to use, so he’s at a bit of a disadvantage, because I don’t have the paparazzi waiting outside my house in Malibu every day.”

Of course, all this back-and-forth started with the game itself, thanks to Rudolph’s strong outing against the Bengals. Rodgers went down with a wrist injury in the first half after completing just 9 of 15 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown before heading to the locker room.

With him out, Rudolph stepped in and went 12-of-16 for 127 yards, completing 75% of his passes, tossing a touchdown, and turning a narrow four-point edge into a 22-point finish by the time the game wrapped up.

For now, the Steelers still haven’t said whether Rodgers will be cleared to start next weekend against the Chicago Bears. But what Rodgers did make clear, though, is just how lively that quarterback room is after Wednesday’s practice. And when it comes to his own injury situation, Rodgers has also finally shared an update on where he stands.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t finish the game against the Bengals. The veteran tossed the ball out of the back of the end zone and came down awkwardly on his wrist. He squeezed in one more snap before halftime but didn’t return after the break. And now, as Steelers Nation waits to see whether he suits up against the Bears next weekend, early reports say he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

“Thankful to get the day and just focus on rehab for a day,” Rodgers told the reporters, while also adding, “We’ll try to get back on the field tomorrow and see what I can do.

And when asked whether it’d be a pain tolerance if he plans to play on Sunday, Rodgers clarified that his and the team’s decision to play against the Bears will be based on his safety. The only thing that is clear for the time being is that Rodgers has hurt his wrist.

Mike Tomlin, though, has confirmed that Rodgers will not require surgery to repair his wrist, which is good news at this point. After all, the Steelers currently sit 6-4. And with the Ravens eyeing the divisional title and the Bears performing well under Ben Johnson’s guidance, Aaron Rodgers surely looks to return healthy. Will he? Won’t he? That we shall see this weekend.