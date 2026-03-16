Mike McCarthy Already Breaks Decade-Old Steelers Tradition in His First Year After Making Triple Roster Signing

The 2026 season will mark the first time in over a decade that the Pittsburgh Steelers move forward without either Mike Tomlin or longtime general manager Kevin Colbert being part of the organization. Omar Khan remains the general manager, but Mike McCarthy has stepped in following Tomlin’s decision to step down as head coach. And with that shift, McCarthy has already ended one of the franchise’s long-standing traditions.

For years, whenever the Clemson Tigers hosted their Pro Day, the Steelers made sure one of their top decision makers was present. That responsibility usually fell on Tomlin or Colbert, and after Colbert stepped down in 2022, it became part of Khan’s duties as well. This year, however, Clemson held its Pro Day last week, and neither McCarthy nor Khan attended.

Instead, the Steelers were represented by VP of Player Personnel Dan Rooney Jr. and area scout Zack Crockett. That alone raised eyebrows, considering how consistently Tomlin treated Pro Days as important scouting stops.

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The connection between the Steelers and Clemson ran so deep that the Tigers even honored Colbert in 2022 by presenting him with a framed jersey during his final visit.

Now, with Colbert gone and Tomlin no longer on the sideline, that tradition has quietly come to an end. Looking ahead, attention now shifts to the next round of Pro Days. Georgia, Penn State, and Ole Miss are all scheduled to host theirs on Thursday this week, while Michigan will follow on Friday.

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That naturally raises the question of whether McCarthy or Khan will show up at any of those events. Historically, Pro Day attendance has often hinted at Pittsburgh’s first-round interests. The Steelers have a pattern of heavily scouting players at their Pro Days before selecting them in the first round of the draft.

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Recent examples make that trend hard to ignore. Devin Bush in 2019, Najee Harris in 2021, Kenny Pickett in 2022, and Broderick Jones in 2023 all followed that path.

Clemson also had several prospects worth evaluating this year. Defensive lineman Peter Woods, wide receiver Antonio Williams, and quarterback Cade Klubnik were among the notable names drawing attention. Even so, Pittsburgh’s current roster context may have played a role in the absence.

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The Steelers already addressed their defensive line last year by drafting Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They also strengthened the receiving room by bringing Michael Pittman Jr., and while Aaron Rodgers has not confirmed whether he plans to return, McCarthy still has Will Howard and Mason Rudolph available on the roster.

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Because of that, the next few Pro Days could offer a clearer picture of where Pittsburgh’s draft priorities truly lie. McCarthy skipping Clemson may simply be a one-time change. Or it could signal a shift in how the new leadership approaches the scouting process.

Either way, with the draft less than a month away and McCarthy’s Pro Day presence still uncertain, the head coach has already begun focusing on shaping the roster through several moves in free agency.

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Mike McCarthy addressed offensive and defensive needs on the roster

With free agency underway, Mike McCarthy and the Steelers have already added three notable pieces on both sides of the ball. Starting with the offense, Pittsburgh strengthened its backfield by signing running back Rico Dowdle. According to reports, Dowdle agreed to a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Steelers.

The former Carolina Panthers running back arrives in Pittsburgh after putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, first with Carolina in 2024 and then with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. In 2026, he is expected to complement Jaylen Warren after the Steelers lost Kenneth Gainwell in free agency.

On the defensive side, McCarthy and the Steelers have added two pieces. Beginning in the secondary, Pittsburgh signed cornerback Jamel Dean to a three-year contract after his seven-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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During the 2025 season, Dean led the Buccaneers with three interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He finished the year with 46 tackles, 38 of them solo stops. Along with that, he recorded nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.

Advanced metrics also highlight his impact on coverage. According to Next Gen Stats, Dean allowed the fewest yards per target among all cornerbacks in 2025 at 4.7 yards. He also surrendered the lowest passer rating when targeted among cornerbacks at 41.3.

The Steelers also reinforced their defensive front by signing former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth two years and $11 million, including $6 million in 2026.

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Joseph-Day has appeared in all 17 games in each of the past two seasons with the Titans. In 2025, he recorded six tackles for loss, his highest total since the 2022 season. He also registered 35 defensive stops and generated 20 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

That said, the biggest question for McCarthy and the Steelers still centers on the quarterback room. Whether Pittsburgh addresses that position through free agency, the draft, or a possible return from Aaron Rodgers remains something to watch in the coming weeks.