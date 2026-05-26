Mike McCarthy Already Steering Steelers Toward Major Offensive Shift Away From Mike Tomlin’s Blueprint

Over the last few seasons under Mike Tomlin, one thing critics consistently pointed out about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense was the lack of philosophical change, even as coordinators, quarterbacks, and personnel rotated constantly. That steady blueprint eventually made Pittsburgh’s offense feel predictable.

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The 2026 season, however, appears set to look very different. For the first time in decades, the Steelers have hired an offense-first head coach in Mike McCarthy after spending more than half a century under defensive-minded leaders like Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin. And with Pittsburgh currently hosting OTAs, reporter Mark Kaboly says major offensive changes are already noticeable.

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“You could tell the difference offensively just through OTAs and just some of the schemes that they’re installing right now, and they’re still early in the process. He pretty much knows what he’s doing, offensively,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan.

What makes that observation intriguing is the fact that McCarthy has barely spent much time on the field with the roster yet. But the reasoning behind it is not difficult to understand. McCarthy’s coaching roots trace back to Paul Hackett, a disciple of Bill Walsh, the architect of the West Coast offense. And when Pittsburgh officially named McCarthy as Tomlin’s successor, the new head coach openly acknowledged his belief in that philosophy.

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“I’m a believer in the tradition of the West Coast offense,” the head coach said. “And the first thing that always came to mind was the offense needs to be built to make the quarterback successful. As simplistic as it is, that starts with running the football. I mean, you have to run the football, because if you don’t run the football and you don’t tailor your protection schemes and the action-pass game to the run game, obviously it’s not going to affect the defense and have the benefits of what you’re looking for.”

Under Hackett’s guidance, McCarthy worked his way through nearly every offensive coaching role possible, beginning as a receivers coach before becoming a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and eventually a head coach. During that stretch, he spent time around quarterbacks like Joe Montana and Brett Favre late in their careers before later mentoring Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott.

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That résumé eventually earned McCarthy the reputation of being a quarterback whisperer. Fast forward to now, and with Rodgers reuniting with McCarthy for the 2026 season, the Steelers are already implementing noticeable offensive adjustments designed around the veteran quarterback, beginning with protecting his blind side.

With Broderick Jones dealing with an ongoing neck injury and Isaac Seumalo leaving for Arizona in free agency, Pittsburgh suddenly had a hole on the left side of the offensive line. To address it, McCarthy shifted Troy Fautanu to left tackle while moving Mason McCormick inside at guard. But according to Kaboly, the changes go beyond just the offensive line.

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“Everything that the coaching staff says, it looks like it’s going to be ground and pound, let’s be physical, let’s play AFC North Football, play defense, punting’s not a bad thing,” Kaboly said. “The personnel they got tells me that they’re gonna be, maybe not a run-heavy team, but they’re gonna run the ball more than they have the past couple of seasons.”

Pittsburgh added Rico Dowdle this offseason while already having Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson in the backfield, along with Eli Heidenreich entering the mix. At the same time, the Steelers are not planning to rely solely on the run game either. Pittsburgh already has DK Metcalf as WR1 and further strengthened the receiver room earlier this offseason by adding Michael Pittman Jr..

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So when you combine McCarthy’s philosophy, his belief in the West Coast offense, and the structural changes already happening offensively, it becomes fairly clear the Steelers are finally moving away from the blueprint Tomlin was often criticized for over the last several years.

During Tomlin’s tenure, Pittsburgh’s offense was fundamentally designed around complementary football. The goal was rarely to overwhelm opponents offensively. Instead, the system prioritized protecting the defense, controlling possession, limiting turnovers, managing field position, and winning lower-scoring games.

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And while that philosophy survived multiple offensive coordinators in Randy Fichtner, Matt Canada, and Arthur Smith, the overall identity never truly shifted. The Steelers consistently leaned toward conservative passing concepts, heavy rushing commitment, avoiding risky middle-of-the-field throws, and operating at a slower tempo.

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Take Smith’s first season as offensive coordinator back in 2024. When Pittsburgh hired him, many expected the offense to finally become more creative schematically because Smith’s offenses with the Tennessee Titans had previously been built around heavy play-action, outside-zone runs, middle-of-the-field concepts, and explosive efficiency.

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“I think we have an idea of what we want the Steeler offense to look like. Start with that. …You can’t completely change your roster overnight, so you kind of have to have a coordinator that feels like they can work with this roster and be successful with it,” Art Rooney II said at the time.

And while Pittsburgh’s offense did improve statistically from ranking 28th with 17.9 points per game in 2023 to ranking 15th with 23.4 points per game, Smith later admitted by 2025 that he never fully ran his preferred system in Pittsburgh.

“I pivoted,” Smith said. “I mean last year we didn’t run as much as true outside zone. And that was due to just some familiarity with some of the players we had. You try to adapt to the strengths of the players, you don’t wanna be rigid. We ran a lot of less wide zone, outside zone, whatever you wanna call it than I had previous couple years.”

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That is exactly why many around the league eventually argued the Steelers’ conservative offensive issues extended far beyond just offensive coordinators. Tomlin’s overall blueprint played a major role in shaping that identity, and over time, it made Pittsburgh’s offense increasingly predictable.

Now, though, the Steelers are entering the 2026 season under McCarthy. And with an offensive-minded head coach finally in charge, Pittsburgh’s offense already appears to be embracing a noticeably different direction.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!