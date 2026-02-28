Mike McCarthy Asked to Sign 27-YO Super Bowl Champ WR While Steelers Are Predicted to Cut Ties With DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

The Pittsburgh Steelers previously explored adding a wide receiver ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. That move never materialized. But now, with free agency approaching, they’re once again looking to upgrade the receiving corps. And Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has projected Rashid Shaheed as a potential fit.

“Right now, the offense is still built around Arthur Smith’s multiple tight end looks. Signing a speedster like Rashid Shaheed immediately forms the offense closer to what Mike McCarthy likes to work with,” Ballentine wrote.

The need is obvious. With Mike McCarthy now in as head coach, the Steelers are expected to lean more into a downfield passing structure. Yes, Pittsburgh won the division last season. But they did so without a 1,000-yard receiver and finished 21st in passing offense. That’s a gap that can’t be ignored.

That’s where Shaheed becomes relevant. He’s entering free agency following a Super Bowl run with the Seattle Seahawks. At 27, he has already built a reputation as an explosive return specialist early in his career, while also proving he can stretch defenses vertically.

The production supports that profile. Shaheed has averaged over 11.0 yards per touch across his first four NFL seasons. And this isn’t the first time Pittsburgh has been connected to him.

Reports indicate that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ front office previously attempted to trade for Shaheed while he was with the New Orleans Saints before the 2025 deadline. That deal, however, fell through.

Imago Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed 22 runs the ball in the 1st half during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl 60 LX football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, CA on Feb 8, 2026 /CSM. Santa Clara United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260208_faf_c04_103 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

“According to a team source, Khan offered the Saints the same package as the Seahawks for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed — a fourth- and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft,” Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported. “Shaheed preferred to go to Seattle to reunite with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whom he played under last season in New Orleans, so the Saints accepted the package that honored their player’s wishes.”

Since then, the landscape has shifted. Kubiak has left Seattle to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach. Shaheed is now set to hit the open market. And the Steelers, once again, are in position to revisit the idea.

According to Spotrac, Shaheed’s projected market value sits at approximately $14.1 million annually over a three-year deal. Whether Pittsburgh follows through remains to be seen.

But as things stand, while Shaheed is being linked as a potential addition, Mike McCarthy and the Steelers are also reportedly preparing to move on from another receiver, suggesting a change in that room is very much on the table.

Mike McCarthy’s receiver has found himself under trade speculation

The Steelers brought in DK Metcalf last offseason through a trade with Seattle and quickly doubled down, signing him to a four-year, $132 million extension, according to Spotrac. At the time, it was viewed as a long-term commitment.

But one season later, after a campaign that fell short of his usual production, speculation has started to build about his future in Pittsburgh. ESPN’s Dan Graziano is among those who believe a trade isn’t out of the question.

“When he signed his deal last spring, Metcalf’s $25 million in 2026 salary was fully guaranteed,” Graziano wrote. “But his two-game suspension at the end of the season for an in-game altercation with a fan voided that guarantee and could in turn make Metcalf easier to trade, if the Steelers are so inclined.

“They’ll be installing a new offense under new coach Mike McCarthy, and while dealing Metcalf would weaken them at a spot where they’re already thin, the wideout could end up on the market if he’s not a fit for the scheme.”

From a production standpoint, 2025 marked a noticeable dip. In every season before arriving in Pittsburgh, Metcalf had posted at least 900 receiving yards. Last year, however, he finished with a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns on 59 catches. In the process, he also missed two regular-season games due to suspension.

Nothing is imminent, but Graziano, along with Ben Solak, has put the odds of a trade at roughly 25%. As for possible landing spots, they’ve floated the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Buffalo Bills as potential suitors. Whether McCarthy ultimately signs off on such a move is something that will likely become clearer in the coming weeks.