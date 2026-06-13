Mike McCarthy’s 2026 Gamble Comes With Ruthless Reset Plan if Season Falls Apart

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2026 season with a different feel, though not because of the roster. In fact, it’s the sense of optimism surrounding the team since Mike McCarthy replaced Mike Tomlin that stands out. But it’s also worth remembering that we’re talking about the 2026 season.

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The following year, however, could bring changes from a roster standpoint, with several veteran players potentially no longer in Pittsburgh. And that led Steelers insider Mark Kaboly to suggest an approach McCarthy could take if this season goes off the rails.

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“(Aaron) Rodgers is gone next year, (Mason) Rudolph’s gone next year, (Patrick) Queen’s gone next year, (Jalen) Ramsey’s gone next year. Who am I missing? There’s other people gonna be gone, too. Big-time players. So, I think they’re looking at it as a one-shot trick here. Let’s go for it. If we fell, we got six and eleven, you see, you, you, you, and you, we got these other guys to fill in it cheaper.”

Kaboly’s statement carries weight because the Steelers roster is aged at this point. This is exactly why, if the Steelers fail to make the postseason next year, McCarthy will be tasked with finding replacements for big-time players. And if we look at the current roster, Pittsburgh has actually got depth on the roster.

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For starters, Aaron Rodgers will become the first player since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement to start consecutive seasons for the Steelers. But at the same time, he’s also entering what is expected to be the final year of his career. Pittsburgh, however, has two young quarterbacks in Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar to develop. So eventually, it will all come down to how McCarthy and his coaching staff handle the development of Howard and Allar moving forward.

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Then there’s Cam Heyward. The 37-year-old defensive tackle is entering the 2026 season fresh off his Second-team All-Pro nod in 2025, and is also under contract. However, when asked about the reasons why he still wants to continue playing, Heyward noted:

“One is to win a Super Bowl. Having the opportunity, that’s why you play this game. Two, I think it’s just installing my legacy further,” Heyward said. “I feel like I still have more work to do on the field and off the field. To continue to teach the younger guys, learn from them, and continue to keep growing.”

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The Steelers are surely looking to make the Super Bowl this year. But in a hypothetical world, if they fail to make it happen, it’s tough to imagine Heyward returning to play another season at 38. In that case, the Steelers could look at Keeanu Benton and Logan Lee as possible successors. Benton started all 17 games last season and is entering the final year of his rookie deal, while also expected to sign his second contract.

Patrick Queen, meanwhile, is also entering the final year of his three-year, $41 million deal that he signed ahead of the 2024 season. Kaboly believes that Queen will be gone next year. If that scenario comes into play, the Steelers could look at third-year right inside linebacker Payton Wilson, and with Carson Bruener also entering his second NFL season with Pittsburgh.

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At the same time, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are currently in their prime. But the Steelers have already invested in their successor after signing Nick Herbig on a four-year, $100 million deal. On the offensive side, meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought Rico Dowdle to complete the running back room. As for the wide receiver room, Michael Pittman Jr. has joined to complement DK Metcalf.

That said, it’s safe to say that the Steelers roster, especially the defensive side of the ball, is either on the wrong side of 30 or is expecting its players to leave in the next offseason. This is why it’s worth noting how Mike McCarthy would tackle the roster in case the Steelers’ 2026 season goes south.

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Meanwhile, while Kaboly believes that Mike McCarthy would already have players to fill in for big-time players, the Steelers linebacker has recently urged the general manager, Omar Khan, to extend multiple players on a long-term deal.

Nick Herbig wants his fellow draft mates to stay in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have recently extended Nick Herbig on a four-year, $100 million contract extension. And right after that went down, the linebacker urged general manager Omar Khan to also sign his fellow teammates from the 2023 draft class on contract extensions.

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“I’d love to keep the whole (2023 draft) class here,” Herbig said during his conversation with Chris Adamaski via Trib Live. “It was our class that really set it off, and I think we got a bunch of dogs in there. I’m excited.”

Herbig was a part of Khan’s first draft class back in 2023. The GM also drafted OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., DL Keeanu Benton, TE Darnell Washington, DB Cory Trice Jr., and OC Spencer Anderson. With Herbig, Washington has also received his contract extension. And with Trice Jr. no longer with the Steelers and Jones amid injury concerns, the Steelers could sign the remaining 2023 selections on their second contracts.

Porter Jr., meanwhile, will be at the center of attention, considering his 165 combined tackles, 120 solo tackles, and 3 tackles for loss across three seasons. As for Benton, he has also recorded 123 total tackles and 57 solo tackles in the past three seasons. Last but not least, Anderson has become a reliable option on the depth chart as well. And while nothing is official, we can expect Omar Khan to invest in the Steelers future.