Mike Tomlin Continues To Keep Aaron Rodgers Away After Steelers QB’s Heated Training Camp Moment

Aaron Rodgers‘ Steelers debut won’t happen just yet. In fact, other important names like DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Watt, and many others will also sit out the second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as confirmed by HC Mike Tomlin on Thursday. “I’m going to play this preseason game very much like we did the first one,” he shared. “In terms of participation, the same collection of guys that were held out the last time will comprise the guys that are held out this time.”

QB Mason Rudolph had started the Steelers‘ first preseason game against the Jaguars (W 31-25). He played two series before Skylar Thompson took over the reins. He stayed until the final drive of the fourth quarter, and soon Logan Wooodside pitched in. As things stand, it looks like Rudolph will start the second preseason game… But truth be told, Rodgers doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to make his first appearance in black and gold.

In a media interaction last week, he said, “With all due respect, then I can say whatever I want, preseason football is not necessarily real football, because the defenses just don’t do a lot. The offenses don’t either.” That being said, the 41-year-old had said that he would be ready if the team needed him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So while the Steelers will host the Buccaneers at the Acrisure Stadium—their first and only home preseason game—most of their starters will be absent from the field. Hence, running back Jaylen Warren, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo also won’t be seen. And on the defense, linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, and the entire starting secondary will most likely sit it out.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

The HC further revealed that edge rusher Nick Herbig, who didn’t play against the Jaguars, might see some snaps on Saturday against the Bucs. But a lot depends on how he plays during Thursday’s joint practice with the Bucs. Regardless, it will also be interesting to see what Tomlin plans for their third preseason game against the Panthers.

If Rodgers skips that game too, it would mean that fans won’t get to see him take a snap until the regular season, which starts in September. Their first regular season is against the Jets, Rodgers’ previous team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Rodgers won’t take any snaps in the game against the Bucs, he was a part of their joint practice session on Thursday. He tasted success during the seven-shot drill. He showed his ability to fit the ball into tight windows.

Aaron Rodgers’s body language raised eyebrows at practice

Being an NFL vet, Aaron Rodgers has never shied away from dishing out some tough love to his teammates. Take last season’s red-line incident as an example. During the Week 6 showdown against the Bills, when WR Mike Williams repeatedly lined up incorrectly, Rodgers straight-up claimed that “He (Williams) got to be on the red line.” It was classic Rodgers—demanding precision, holding teammates accountable, and setting the tone for the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward to now, the team has changed, but Rodgers? Still the same. If the chatter carries any weight, Rodgers dished out that classic tough love he is famous for to rookie running back Kalen Johnson. He ran the wrong route in practice on Tuesday, and the QB was clearly upset. “It wasn’t some hushed sideline chat,” one practice attendee confirmed. “You could see Rodgers’ body language from across the field.”

However, Tomlin shared that there was no lingering tension between the two. If anything, he suggested that Johnson was a young player and that was a moment of growth for him. On the other hand, Rodgers, who is an experienced vet, has big expectations, and as per Tomlin, that’s the reason for his success.