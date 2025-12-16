brand-logo
Mike Tomlin Makes Bizarre “Dark Room” Confession With Strong Week 16 Update on TJ Watt

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM EST

Mike Tomlin Makes Bizarre “Dark Room” Confession With Strong Week 16 Update on TJ Watt

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM EST

Ahead of the Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, T.J. Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling treatment at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility on Wednesday, raising immediate questions about how the incident unfolded in the first place. While the situation sounded alarming at first, his brother and NFL legend J.J. Watt later confirmed that T.J. underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair and stabilize his lung and was released from the hospital on Friday.

Even so, his return timeline remains uncertain. And when asked about Watt’s status, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was candid. He admitted he wasn’t sure whether T.J. was even at the team facility, adding that he’s been “in a dark room in the back” since the MNF against the Dolphins.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

