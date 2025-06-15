Steelers News: TJ Watt to Finally End Contract Hold In After $104,000 Punishment, Says Mark Kaboly

Nobody really thought TJ Watt would bother with OTAs. That’s just not his thing anymore. But once mandatory minicamp rolled around, some folks figured he’d at least pop in. Even Mark Kaboly had money on it: “Just go out there, show your pretty face, then leave.” Simple enough, right? Especially for a guy who’s done exactly that during a contract standoff before.

But this year? Different vibe entirely. Watt didn’t just skip the optional stuff—he ghosted minicamp too. That’s a loud statement from your 30-year-old defensive anchor. Meanwhile, even Aaron Rodgers, who practically invented skipping offseason workouts, showed up in Pittsburgh. Watt though? Nowhere in sight. And suddenly, what started as routine silence feels a lot more loaded.

Watt is awaiting his next big payday, and the Steelers are reportedly expecting him to wait until the start of the regular season. And that means only one thing: the noise around Watt’s expected presence at the training camp is getting louder. And louder. Will he? Won’t he? While the training camp is still a little more than a month ahead, can we expect him to skip that, too?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Mark Kaboly isn’t on board with that. In fact, during his appearance on the Kaboly+Mack podcast, he straight-up admitted that Watt is not going to get a deal for the next six weeks, but he will be there during the training camp. “I can guarantee you, it’s not getting done over the next six weeks… And I’m pretty sure, he’d show up for training camp,” Kaboly noted, expecting Watt to end his contract hold in.

AD

But then again, Kaboly also predicted that Watt would participate in the mandatory minicamp. But did he actually show up? Absolutely not. “But I also thought he would show up for mandatory minicamp,” he added. And the plot thickens from here. Because Kaboly was later asked if TJ Watt would show up at training camp, and if he does, will he participate in the team’s drills? Kaboly’s response?

He put down all the reasons Watt has not to participate in the training camp. “He’ll do what he does, you know, work out on the side,” Kaboly added. “I wouldn’t do it. Would you? If you’re looking at $120 million hanging in the balance, would you go out there and bust your rear end off for, you know, 12 teams reps or what? No, I just go out and work on the side. I think that’s acceptable nowadays.” Indeed!

TJ had done it before when he attended the minicamp back in 2021, but worked out on the side instead of participating in the team’s drills. So, first of all, it’s too early to say if TJ Watt would actually show up at training camp. Second, even if he does show up, expect him to work out from the sides. But amidst this, he’s expected to take a huge financial hit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TJ Watt is now subject to a six-figure punishment

Back in 2024, TJ Watt made one thing clear: he wants to be a Steeler for the rest of his career. “At this point of my career, the individual awards aren’t anything. It’s all about winning…It’s more about what are you truly leaving as a legacy for the City of Pittsburgh,” he had said. But what did 2025 bring for him? Well, he expected a contract extension. But at this point, it’s all just delays and disappointments.

But TJ isn’t the kind of guy who shows disappointment… verbally. In fact, he has his own way of doing it—skipping the practice sessions. He skipped the OTAs and, unlike last year, he skipped the mandatory minicamp as well. But with big decisions like this, one has to pay the price as well. And in TJ’s case? He’s now subject to paying a six-figure fine. We’re talking $104,768 in fines.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, TJ Watt’s decision to skip the mandatory minicamp are subject to these financial implications: “Players on veteran deals, including the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson and the Steelers’ T.J. Watt who are skipping mandatory minicamp, are subject to these fines: 🏈Day 1: $17,462 🏈Day 2: $34,925 🏈Day 3: $52,381 Three days total: $104,768.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s be real—when you are yearning for a $40 million deal, you know your worth. And in the case of Watt, it’s safe to say that the 30-year-old veteran is probably not paying attention to the fine. On the flip side, it’s still not certain if the Steelers are going to fine him. They could? But the official confirmation is yet to arrive. But one thing’s clear: the ongoing contract dispute isn’t going to end anytime soon. Until TJ puts pen to paper.