Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Issues Statement Following Major Recognition Amid NFL Offseason

Less than a month before the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and amid the offseason, Art Rooney II has been recognized for his role in bringing the event to the city. The Pittsburgh Steelers owner received the Robert P. Imperata Spirit of Hospitality Award for his contributions to tourism in Allegheny County. Speaking after receiving the honor, Rooney made sure to shift the focus to the collective effort behind it.

“I’m really honored to receive the Spirit of Hospitality award,” the Steelers’ owner said. “But I have to say it’s really about all of us in this room making sure that our city is a hospitable place to visit, so thanks to all of you for helping make this happen.”

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VisitPITTSBURGH presented the award to Rooney in recognition of Rooney’s role in securing the 2026 NFL Draft for the city. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch, who now serves on the organization’s board, handled the presentation.

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Rooney also used the moment to acknowledge the broader group involved in the process, including VisitPITTSBURGH president and CEO Jerad Bachar, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor, and the host committee.

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Imago November 10, 2024, Landover, Maryland, USA: November 10, 2024: Arthur Rooney II during the Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium in Landover MD. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Landover USA – ZUMAa234 20241110_zsa_a234_019 Copyright: xAMGx

“This has been an amazing experience,” Rooney said. “A long time coming for a lot of us thinking about this a long time ago. It’s finally here. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s been a great effort, and I’m proud of what’s been going on. It’s really going to be exciting to see this many people come to our city. As you all know, on Steelers game days, people come from all over. That’s what is going to happen for the draft.”

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The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23 to 25. The events, meanwhile, are set around Acrisure Stadium, along with activities across the North Shore and Point State Park.

Recent drafts have consistently drawn large crowds and delivered strong economic returns. With that trend in mind, Art Rooney is expecting a similar turnout, with fans traveling in from across the country to be part of the event for the league’s one of the biggest offseason events.

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Pittsburgh is expecting to generate over $100 million in economic impact from the draft

“I really think Steelers Nation is going to come home for this event. I think we’re going to see a heck of a lot of Steelers fans from all over coming back to share in this. It’s about planting seeds for the future. This is hopefully going to be an event the benefits will be seen for many years. I think that’s what we are looking forward to, in addition to hosting another Draft someday. It’s going to be a great celebration of our city,” Art Rooney II said of the 2026 NFL draft.

Indeed! Apart from the celebration, the event also brings a financial angle. For context, local government bodies and public-funded nonprofits are planning to invest around $19 million into the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Reports indicate that the state of Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, and the city of Pittsburgh will contribute $14 million, while VisitPITTSBURGH is adding another $5 million. On top of that, the state and city have already spent at least $3 million on preparations such as litter cleanup, street signal upgrades, and marketing.

The expectation of the return, however, is significant. Pittsburgh is projecting an economic impact ranging from $120 million to $213 million, driven by tourism, hotel stays, restaurants, transportation, and local business activity.

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Recent drafts offer a useful benchmark. Detroit hosted in 2024 and attracted over 750,000 fans from all 50 states and 20 countries. It generated an estimated $213.5 million in economic impact. Green Bay followed that with more than 600,000 attendees and over $100 million flowing into the local economy.

Now, all eyes shift to Pittsburgh. Whether the city meets those expectations is something that will play out in less than a month.