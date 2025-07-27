Public Health Crisis at Steelers Camp as Mike Tomlin Forced Last-Minute Change Amid Aaron Rodgers Struggles

The Steelers kicked off training camp in Latrobe with one forecasted opponent already on the schedule: the heat. Local weather alerts didn’t sugarcoat it. 90°F to start, followed by two more days in the upper 80s; 87 here, 87 there, all wrapped in a thick layer of Pennsylvania humidity. Even before a single pass was thrown. it felt like someone cranked the thermostat and walked away. Shade was scarce, and the sun showed no mercy.

And by the end of it, it wasn’t just the players breaking a sweat. No. It looked like the fans were part of the conditioning drills, too. On Sunday, July 27, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared the latest intel from the Steelers’ training camp. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and tight end Jonnu Smith stole the show, Pryor shared concerning news of the Steelers’ fans.

On day 3 of the camp, the high at practice checked in at 91 degrees, creating sweltering conditions. Several of the Steelers’ fans were treated for heat exhaustion or related issues, and some players experienced fatigue or minor ailments. And it’s not just the Saturday afternoon. Thousands of fans showed up on day 1 of the camp. Some arrived before dawn to secure a spot on grassy hills, while others arrived late in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

But the weather wasn’t kind to anyone. Fans had to adapt. Either they could claim their normal spot to watch the players, or they could find shade under trees or umbrellas. But Mike Tomlin shrugged it off. Even in this heat and humidity, the head coach didn’t try to dress comfortably. On Thursday, he showed up wearing a long-sleeved black shirt. And when asked about the weather, he said, “I think everybody who’s a real competitor appreciates it because you can’t run from it.”

He went on, “You have to run to it. When you have a good mindset, it’s a good asset to you when you’re in hot environments.” Fast forward to a couple of days, and when rain soaked the grass fields overnight and early morning, the HC had to change the venue for the team’s practice. As per ESPN, the Steelers used the turf practice field at St. Vincent due to rain.

All things considered, the football season is here, but it’s the weather that’s blitzing first, and it’s not easing up on the pressure. But still, expect the fans to show up throughout the training camp. And amidst all the heat, the 41-year-old quarterback seemed to have a rough start at the training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers arrived in Latrobe without a spark

After months of speculations, rumors, and verbal agreements, the Steelers acquired Aaron Rodgers to lead the franchise in the 2025 season and possibly end their postseason drought. Mike Tomlin and his crew have every right to be optimistic about Rodgers’ presence. Just one year, sure, but they still have one of the best QBs for the season. But as the camp kicked off, things started to turn pretty quickly. Hopefully, temporarily.

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers traded for Jalen Ramsey to bolster their secondary. The writing was on the wall: Ramsey was expected to become a headache for the opposing quarterbacks. But that will be in the regular season. For now, it’s Rodgers who’s against him, and as it turned out, Ramsey became a nightmare for Rodgers. Yes, just for a brief time.

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061007 ARCHIExCARPENTER

On day 3 of the camp, the 41-year-old quarterback threw a pass, which was intended for TE Smith, but Ramsey had other ideas. The former Dolphins‘ corner leapt in the air, and snagged the ball. Interception. “Oh, that one,” Smith said, addressing the pick while shaking his head. “Probably the first time. That was an amazing play by amazing player. Our job is to go back at him and compete and make him better as he’s making us better.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it wasn’t the first time, if we’re being real. Earlier, the quarterback threw a pick on the very first snap to Patrick Queen. It was day 1 of the camp. “On the first snap of the first team period, Aaron Rodgers is picked by Patrick Queen,” Ray Fittipaldo broke the news. Not a great start for Rodgers. It might raise a few eyebrows in Pittsburgh, sure. But here’s the silver lining: Rodgers has racked up 12 seasons with single-digit picks. So yeah, an interception here and there might get some side-eyes, but the Steelers still fully expect the 41-year-old to lead them home.