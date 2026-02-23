Steelers Receive $14.3M News on Cutting Cam Heyward Amid Search for Long-Term Replacement

November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle CAMERON HEYWARD 97 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251102_zsp_g257_089 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle CAMERON HEYWARD 97 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251102_zsp_g257_089 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The reality with veteran players is simple: eventually, every team reaches a crossroads. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that conversation appears to be forming around Cam Heyward. The longtime defensive anchor hasn’t announced retirement, but the possibility of Pittsburgh moving on is no longer unrealistic. Nothing is official, of course. Still, in Bleacher Report’s latest projection of potential surprise cuts, Heyward stands out as one of the most shocking names on the list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If the Steelers are resetting at quarterback and potentially entering somewhat of a rebuild, it might simply make sense to move on (from Heyward) at this stage,” Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers are entering the 2026 season under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and roster direction will be one of his first defining decisions. Quarterback questions, including Aaron Rodgers, are a separate discussion. On defense, though, Heyward has long been the centerpiece of this discussion.

Heyward is under contract through 2026 and is set to earn $19.2 million that season. Releasing him would free up approximately $14.3 million in cap space, flexibility that could accelerate a transition if the franchise is leaning toward a reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 2, 2025: Cameron Heyward 97 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251102_zsa_a234_334 Copyright: xAMGx

Age is another factor. Heyward is 36, firmly in the latter stage of his career. Investing in a younger defensive tackle now would not only reduce future financial strain but also establish a long-term successor.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Production-wise, the picture is nuanced. He signed a two-year extension and remained heavily involved, logging 822 snaps in 2025 with 78 combined tackles and nine tackles for loss, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Yet the overall impact showed signs of decline, even if the numbers remain respectable for his age.

All of it leaves Pittsburgh in a delicate spot. Loyalty, leadership, cap economics, and long-term planning are pulling in different directions. Bleacher Report’s prediction frames it as a shock. Whether it becomes reality will depend on how McCarthy ultimately defines the Steelers’ timeline for 2026 and beyond. What’s clear is that, sooner rather than later, Pittsburgh must plan for life after Cam Heyward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers have multiple options to replace Cam Heyward

Even though Cam Heyward is under contract for the 2026 season, he hasn’t publicly committed to playing beyond it. That uncertainty naturally forces the Steelers to think ahead. Pittsburgh has already been linked to multiple internal and external options who could eventually take over when Heyward steps away for good. Those possibilities range from developing young players to upcoming draft prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heyward turns 37 in May,” ESPN’s Brooke Prior noted. “While he’s under contract for another season, Heyward hasn’t announced a decision on his future. The Steelers have other young players in Keeanu Benton and 2025 fourth-round pick Yahya Black.”

Across a 15-year career in Pittsburgh, Heyward has anchored the defensive front, totaling 796 combined tackles and 142 tackles for loss. Whether through retirement or release, his departure would create a significant void, both statistically and in leadership. That reality makes it reasonable for Mike McCarthy to begin mapping out a succession plan now rather than later.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the center of that conversation is 24-year-old Keeanu Benton. Entering his fourth season, Benton has flashed potential but would need a noticeable leap under McCarthy to approximate Heyward’s impact.

Then there’s Derrick Harmon, last year’s first-round pick, who logged 12 regular-season games as a rookie and posted 27 tackles with three sacks. He profiles as a long-term piece if his development trends upward.

Yahya Black is another name in the mix. The 2025 fifth-round pick recorded 28 tackles in limited action during his rookie campaign and remains a developmental option along the interior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the current roster, the draft offers another path. Some reports suggest Pittsburgh could consider Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods with its first-round selection. The 20-year-old earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025 after recording 30 tackles (10 solo), two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one pass defended.

It might raise eyebrows given the recent investment in Harmon, but pairing two young interior linemen could accelerate a defensive transition. Ultimately, whether McCarthy identifies Heyward’s successor from within the building or through the draft will unfold over the coming months.