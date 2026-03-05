“Relevance Seeking”: Aaron Rodgers Unleashes Fury on Shailene Woodley, Olivia Munn & All His Ex-GFs

Last year, Aaron Rodgers stole the spotlight as usual. But this time, it wasn’t about his signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, Rodgers admitted on The Pat McAfee Show that he was dating a woman named Brittani, before later revealing that he had actually gotten married a few months earlier. But fast forward to now, and during his recent appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers candidly reflected on his past relationships while also taking a subtle dig at his former partners.

“The narratives have just gotten a little bit ridiculous, and to some of those, I want to say just f—ing move on,” Rodgers said. “It’s been years and years, and I dealt with clinically bipolar, I dealt with a depressed relevant seeking, I dealt with people that wanted to search out other possibilities, and before they could commit to me, and then, you know, then they go on TV talking about how I ruined their lives and all this s–t. And I just want to say, just move on with your life. Stop lying about me. Just move on with your life and be happy.”

Just like his current relationship life, Rodgers’ past relationships have rarely stayed out of the spotlight. The difference, though, is that while his current marriage remains largely private, many of his previous relationships unfolded very publicly, and often for the wrong reasons.

For starters, Rodgers first found himself in the relationship spotlight when he dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. Coincidentally, that stretch also happened to be one of the most successful phases of his career.

During that span, Rodgers won an MVP award. He earned first-team All-Pro recognition. He made three Pro Bowls. And he reached the NFC Championship Game three times, though none of those runs ended in a Super Bowl appearance.

But after their breakup, Munn publicly reflected on that period. She expressed frustration about how the narrative around their relationship played out. According to her, while Rodgers’ on-field success was widely discussed, her presence during those years was never acknowledged in the same way.

“During the time that I was with him, he had three hail marys, I think two NFC Championships—not wins—but he made it into the NFC Championship, which is very hard…No one would want to talk about that. I didn’t get credit for any of the wins.”

The couple first got together in 2014 and remained in a relationship through a significant stretch of Rodgers’ NFL career. At the time, many expected the two to eventually take the next step. Instead, the relationship ended in 2017.

Rodgers’ next high-profile relationship came with former professional racing driver Danica Patrick, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020. But that breakup quickly became another headline-grabber. In an interview last year, Patrick looked back on the relationship and described it as “emotionally abusive.”

“People could never imagine that I would lack … any confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits,” she said, while adding, “Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood.”

Patrick did not go into extensive detail about what she meant by emotional abuse. However, she admitted that, at the time, she overlooked several warning signs while trying to make the relationship work.

“I ignored it, but in real life, it was just like … I would say all the time, ‘I’m built for hard things, I can handle hard things,’ and so I just saw it as a hard thing. And my nature is to try harder and do more.”

The couple dated for two years before eventually splitting in July 2020. Not long after, Rodgers’ relationship with actress Shailene Woodley became public later that same year.

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Woodley confirmed that she and Rodgers were engaged. But the engagement didn’t last long. By February 2022, the couple had called it off.

Even after the breakup, the relationship continued to draw attention. Woodley later spoke openly about the emotional toll that period had on her life. However, she did not always directly reference Rodgers.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Woodley explained that she was going through a particularly difficult personal period while filming the Showtime series Three Women.

“It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was shit, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months,” she said. “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

She also spoke about that time during a conversation with Outside Magazine. She described it as an emotionally draining period in early 2022 that led to months of depression. While she didn’t name Rodgers directly, the timeline overlapped with their breakup.

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment,” she said.

Now, however, that chapter appears to be firmly in the past for Rodgers.

While the Steelers quarterback has chosen to keep his current relationship largely out of the public eye, he seems far less hesitant when it comes to addressing the narratives surrounding his previous ones. And as his latest comments suggest, he’d clearly prefer if everyone involved simply moved on.

And while Rodgers chooses to remain candid on his past relationships, the quarterback has yet to give a clear answer on his return to the Steelers in 2026.

Aaron Rodgers has no progressive conversation with the Steelers

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers also addressed his future in the NFL. However, the quarterback made it clear that he still hasn’t decided whether he’ll play in 2026. In fact, Rodgers admitted that there haven’t been any real conversations with the Steelers that could point toward a second season in Pittsburgh.

“There’s been no deadline that’s been, you know, that’s been put in front of me. There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between,” Rodgers said. “I’m a free agent and, again, I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason and, you know, I think there’s conversations to be had down the line, but right now, I’m not — there hasn’t been any progressive conversations.”

Ever since the Steelers brought in Mike McCarthy, reports have suggested that Rodgers would be open to returning in 2026. But as of now, nothing concrete has surfaced. For the moment, Pittsburgh’s quarterback room includes Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

For now, the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback or drafting a prospect can’t be ruled out. But Rodgers would still likely remain the Steelers’ preferred option.

The real question, though, is timing: Whether Rodgers decides he wants to return, and whether Pittsburgh moves toward a new deal before free agency and the draft reshape the quarterback market.