Revolution for Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin & 30 Other Coaches After $151.38B Company’s NFL Announcement

In late July 2024, Sony embarked on a sideline revolution, collaborating “to the nth degree” with NFL ops to engineer a completely new coach headset. Engineers braved real-world conditions—snow, sleet, even large freezers—and tuned noise cancellation using 100 dB stadium recordings. Borrowing lineage from WH‑1000XM6 tech, prototypes underwent drop tests and weather trials, driven by a coach‑first mantra, relentlessly chasing clarity and durability.

Behind the scenes, Sony’s team visited actual sidelines, partnering with NFL IT, game ops, and coaches to iteratively refine mic placement, fit, and wireless stability. Neal Manowitz emphasized, “We’ve taken a coach-first approach — listening, testing, and engineering to make sure we can accommodate the many unique demands of the sport.” Meanwhile, Hawk‑Eye expansions in the 2024 preseason tests teased a broader tech ecosystem—proof that this headset was merely the first domino in their sideline overhaul.

Fast forward to now: every helmeted leader from Andy Reid to Mike is set to rock Sony’s new headset. “A coaching change: @SonyElectronics announced its new NFL Coach’s Headset that will roll out for use by all 32 teams this season. They’ve been designed with Sony’s noise-canceling tech to block out crowd noise, isolate coach vocals, and operate in harsh weather conditions. They’re already in use during preseason practices and will debut in game during the Hall of Fame Game on July 31,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Theresa Alesso, Sony Electronics’ president of imaging products and solutions, shared her insight on the innovation, “This is just the next step in the equation, being able to bring these coaches’ headsets to the NFL and working collaboratively with them to give the coaches and the teams … what they need.”

