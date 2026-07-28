Steelers Star Refuses to Believe This Season Will Be Aaron Rodgers’ “Last Rodeo”

Wide receiver DK Metcalf probably knows something that we don’t know. The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to St. Vincent College in Latrobe on Tuesday to begin training camp and start their preparation for the 2026 season. Metcalf, meanwhile, was the first player to address the media. During his conversation, the receiver claimed that the 2026 season may not be Aaron Rodgers‘ last in the NFL.

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“I mean, people just say things at the beginning of the year, not knowing how a year could go,” Metcalf said about Rodgers. “He may not even get hit or touched this year and may say, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and do another one.’ So I mean, it just puts a weight off his back. He’s just out there playing free, enjoying possibly his last year with his teammates, with a couple of close friends that he’s made over the past two years. So I think it’s just a lot of weight off his shoulders right now. He’s just going out there playing free.”

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Metcalf’s claim on Rodgers’ future following the 2026 season carries significant weight. After all, Rodgers has made his stance on retirement clear on multiple occasions. Most recently, he posted a bunch of pictures with his Steelers teammates on Instagram, while the caption read, “Last Rodeo.” But his direct statement about retirement came right after signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

“This is it,” he said while also revealing how Mike Tomlin’s departure made him almost hang up his cleats, “I love Mike T. I really appreciate the opportunity to come in last year and love my experience with him. I thought when he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him. I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike (McCarthy), I started to open my mind back up to coming back.”

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But the way things are shaping up, there’s a slight chance that Rodgers may return for another season in 2027. However, that decision will also depend on how the 2026 season turns out for the 42-year-old veteran; at least that’s what DK Metcalf believes.

The four-time MVP will turn 43 during the season. While he has more experience leading the Steelers to the postseason than any other quarterback on the roster, Rodgers isn’t getting any younger from here.

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In his first year in the Steel City, Rodgers started 16 games, while throwing for 3322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He led the Steelers to the postseason, but failed to end their decade-long playoff drought.

Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy also has to think about developing the Steelers’ next franchise quarterback. The team currently has Will Howard and Drew Allar on the roster, and selecting another quarterback in next year’s draft remains a realistic possibility. That’s why, while Aaron Rodgers returning for another season may sound appealing on paper, several factors could ultimately push the veteran to retire instead of extending his career for one more year.