Steelers Officially Cut 11 Players as Mike Tomlin Announces QB Decision Before Roster Deadline

The Steelers have hit one of the toughest stretches of the offseason—roster cut time. Heading into that preseason finale against the Panthers, which they eventually won 19-10, Mike Tomlin and Co. had 91 players suited up, with Julius Welschof listed as the extra man. But with the 53-man deadline looming on Tuesday, August 26, the Steelers had some trimming to do. And now? The first wave of cuts has officially rolled in.

On Friday, August 22, the Steelers officially announced that they had released 11 players soon after the preseason finale wrapped up. The released players include quarterback Logan Woodside, linebacker Kenny Willekes, long snapper Jake McQuaide, defensive backs Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael, Mikey Victor, offensive linemen Doug Nester, Julian Pearl, running back Evan Hull, and tight end Kevin Foelsch.

With that being said, the Steelers’ roster now sits at 80 players. While most of the released players were camp bodies, one name clearly pops off the list: McQuaide. Pittsburgh brought the long snapper after Christian Kuntz got injured in the team’s second preseason game. Given that the team released McQuaide, we can expect Kuntz to show up in the season opener.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the Steelers brought in Woodside to add depth to the quarterback room after rookie Will Howard went down to a training camp injury. The QB struggled in the preseason and was unlikely to make it to the 53-man roster. The result? Pittsburgh released him as the deadline approached. Meanwhile, just like the QB room, injuries lingered around the tight end unit as well.

Jonnu Smith and DJ Thomas-Jones (waived earlier this month) suffered training camp injuries. No wonder the Steelers brought in Foelsch to add depth. But with Jonnu Smith expected to return in the regular season, the team cut ties with Foelsch. As for the CBs, the Steelers included Alexander to add depth for the preseason finale after the Rams released him earlier this week. Meanwhile, McMichael struggled throughout the training camp, and the Steelers brought Victor in to add depth for the training camp and the preseason before cutting ties with them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during minicamp at their South Side facility. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPhilipxG.xPavelyx 20250610_szo_pa4_0121

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Speaking of the depth front, Willekes was in the mix for the defensive line, but he’s no longer on the roster. As for OT Julian Pearl, the Steelers signed him after OT Gareth Warren sustained a concussion (waived/injured), while guard Doug Nester struggled to make an impact to grab a spot on the 53-man roster. Last but now least, Evan Hull.

Trey Sermon and Lew Nichols outshone RB Hull, who now joins the growing list of players released by the Steelers. That said, a few players could still make it to the practice squad, sure. But the team still needs to clear 27 more players before August 26.

Mike Tomlin trims down the quarterback room

Earlier this month, Will Howard sustained a broken small bone in his right hand. Ever since, the rookie has already missed out on the first couple of preseason games and now also missed the preseason finale against the Panthers. In his place, the Steelers brought 30-year-old veteran Logan Woodside to add depth in the quarterback room. However, the QB struggled in the last couple of exhibition games tremendously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the second preseason showdown against the Buccaneers, Woodside completed just 4 of 9 passes for 45 yards with no TD and one interception. The preseason finale rolled in, but the struggles persisted. He managed to catch just 4 passes on 6 attempts before calling it a day without any score or a pick. That said, the Steelers released Woodside, along with ten other players, as they work down to the 53-man roster.

A former seventh-round pick by the Bengals in 2018, Woodside had signed a four-year, $2.5 million deal with Cincy but was waived as the team trimmed its roster down to 53. After stints with the Titans and Falcons, Woodside landed with the Steelers earlier this month. But now? He’s already been waived. That said, the Steelers could still bring him back on the practice squad—it all depends on what Mike Tomlin decides