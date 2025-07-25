Steelers to Take Aaron Rodgers’ Privileges Away as Mike Tomlin to Cut Ties With Veteran QB – Report

Remember those rough patches in 2024 when the Steelers leaned into their run-first identity and barely got the wheels moving? Think back to that December tilt with Cincy: greasy run-lane visions collided with a Bengals front that just swallowed every carry, turning a heavy-handed game plan into a grinding 3-yard joke. Later, in the wild-card dance with the Ravens, Lamar Jackson’s wheels broke the mold entirely—he danced, dashed, and steamrolled Pittsburgh’s attempts at control, reminding us that persistence without punch is just predictable.

But don’t forget—those misfires followed a full season of commitment to ground and pound. Pittsburgh entered the 2024 firmly in the run-heavy club—only the Eagles (58.1%), Baltimore (53.7%), and the Packers (52.3%) leaned on their backsides more often. The numbers don’t lie either. Under Arthur Smith’s coordination, the Steelers ran over half their plays on the ground (51.6%). It was just enough to build a character, but not immune to letting it crumble when defenses said “enough.”

Fast forward to now, and we can expect Mike Tomlin and Smith will enter the 2025 season with a run-heavy offense. Again. The twist? Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is known for quick passing and not a run-heavy offense. And at least one NFL legend believes that Rodgers won’t be able to put those big numbers on the board under Smith’s offense. We’re talking about Mitch Morse.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a kind of Aaron Rodgers reminiscent of 2020-2021, where he’s very efficient with football,” Morse explained on Good Morning Football. “He’s not going to have to put all those big numbers on the board with an Arthur Smith offense that’s very run-heavy.” Remember the 2020 and 2021 seasons? Under Matt LaFleur’s coaching, Nathaniel Hackett’s coordination, and with unmatched chemistry with Davante Adams, Rodgers snagged back-to-back MVPs.

We’re talking about 4,299 and 4,115 yards. Then throw in 48 and 37 touchdowns for good measure. Oh, and he was hitting on 70.7% and 68.9% of his throws those years. Rodgers was in a rhythm that a veteran quarterback was supposed to be. Rodgers is not historically known for a run-heavy game. It’s the quick passing, play-action mastery, and precision-based offense that the 41-year-old quarterback excels at. And the Steelers are betting on him to end their postseason drought.

Meanwhile, Smith has been provided everything he wanted to run his offense. A rebuilt offensive line, a hand-picked running back (Kaleb Johnson from Iowa), and a top-tier wideout, DK Metcalf. He’s likely to rely on a run-heavy offense. Will he excel in it? Will this offense complement Aaron Rodgers’ strength? That we shall see. On the flip side, the Steelers are expected to cut ties with one of their QBs.

The Steelers hint at slimming down Aaron Rodgers’ QB room

The Steelers have their fair share of quarterback crises, and it dates back to Big Ben hanging up his cleats. And entering the 2025 offseason, there wasn’t much of a change in the script. The Steelers were starving for a quarterback, and it felt like they were swiping right on every team about to dump theirs. They brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year $8 million deal with Skylar Thompson on a reserve/future contract.

Then came the draft night, and they picked Will Howard. But the skepticism quickly turned into optimism when they signed Aaron Rodgers. The writing was already on the wall. Rodgers just had to put pen to paper, which he eventually did. Fast forward to training camp, and the rumor mill is buzzing that Mike Tomlin and Crew might cut ties with one of their QBs.

And somehow, Thompson seems to be the odd man out. On July 21, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora came up with the Steelers’ 53-man roster predictions. And yes, Thompson wasn’t on the list. “I don’t slot Howard’s chances at 100% and Skylar Thompson’s veteran resume could give him an early camp edge,” he said. “Still, Howard is the clear favorite to win the No. 3 job. Rodgers and Rudolph are entrenched in the starter and top backup spots.” Kozora named Rodgers as QB1, and rightfully so, and Rudolph as QB2. The twist?

It’s rookie Howard who cemented his place as QB3 in Kozora’s roster prediction. No Skylar Thompson. And the logic tracks. Rudolph had a decent season last year (1,530 yards and nine TDs). Meanwhile, Howard’s 4,010-yard, 35-touchdown senior season for Ohio State definitely turned heads. But Thompson? That’s where things get murky. Just 721 yards, one TD, and three picks across three seasons. It’s hard to ignore. No wonder he’s not on Kozora’s 53-man roster.