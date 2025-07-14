Steelers Trade Scenario Steals Upset 49ers Weapon to Create Competition in Aaron Rodgers’ Circle

You can trace the rot back to 2018. Five drafts. First-round misses. Third-round whiffs…. And a scouting department that somehow turned red flags into draft crushes. Terrell Edmunds. Chase Claypool. Kendrick Green. George Pickens. Talented? Sure. Stable or schematic fits? Not even close. By the time Kevin Colbert limped out the door in 2022, the Steelers had built all flash for a highlight, not a roster. The offensive line was soft. The receivers were chaotic. Don’t get started on the QBs. Ahem Mason Rudolph the 76-overall project… Plus, for all the loyalty Mike Tomlin preaches, that same continuity kept Pittsburgh stuck in mediocrity.

But when Omar Khan took over, he flipped the script. We’d keep it fresh for starters. He let Picken walk out of the door. Then, the 2025 Draft’s 185-overall Will Howard is expected to have higher ceiling than Mason. Deep that. Quietly, the Steelers began loading up… Now, ahead of the 2025 season. They have traded for DK Metcalf before Aaron Rodgers had even landed. The game’s on! The Jonnu Smith–Jalen Ramsey combo from Miami? That was chess, not checkers. It was Tomlin and Khan drawing a hard line under the Colbert years and finally building something Rodgers could win with. It’s not perfect. Fans are still furious about the coordinators sticking around. But for the first time in years, Pittsburgh isn’t pretending to compete. So far, so good!

Now, are they optimistic about adding another weapon for Rodgers? Why not? The Steelers were a run-heavy offense last year (48% for the fifth-highest team in the league). And the offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, noted that “Obviously, we didn’t bring Aaron in here and sign DK for all that money to go run the wishbone. You try to play to the strengths of your team.”

That said, there’s certainly a chance for Pittsburgh to invest in another pass catcher. And somehow, the 49ers‘ wideout Jauan Jennings is the top contender. On Monday, July 11, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the fifth-year wideout is seeking a new contract extension or a trade if things don’t turn out in his favor. Jennings signed a two-year, $15.4 million contract extension last year. And that’s where it gets pretty interesting.

Across three seasons, there’s no doubt Jennings was the Niners’ insurance policy. However, after Brandon Aiyuk went down with a torn ACL and MCL in week 7 of the 2024 season, and veteran Deebo Samuel had a below-par season, Jennings stepped up and had a breakout season. The guy showed up in 15 games, starting 10, and recorded 77 receptions for 975 yards, falling just short of his first 1,000+ yard season due to a refereeing blunder.

Fast forward, and with the Niners trading Deebo to the Commanders and questions swirling around Aiyuk’s future, Jennings understands exactly how valuable he’s become heading into the 2025 season. The catalyst? The wideout isn’t happy with his current deal and is seeking a new contract extension. And maybe—just maybe, things go otherwise, and the Niners don’t sign him on a contract extension before the training camp, then expect him to request a trade. That’s where the Steelers come in.

Meanwhile, Jennings might cost less than what the Steelers have invested in their premium wideout. Pittsburgh offered a five-year $132 million deal to Metcalf and a veteran safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for the Smith-Ramsey package. You could feel that Rodgers would like to have Jennings on the roster, to fight for the WR2 role.

How does a Steelers-Jauan Jennings trade look for Aaron Rodgers’ offense?

When the Steelers brought Metcalf, the Steel City burst with excitement. An optimism swirled around Metcalf and George Pickens as an explosive duo with Rodgers under the center. But that excitement didn’t last long. The Steelers traded Pickens to the Cowboys. That said, the optimism turned into skepticism: Who will be the WR2? People eyed Calvin Austin III. He did the job last season.

But the guy had just 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns, despite showing up on every Sunday. Fast forward, and now the rumor mill is buzzing that the Steelers might be interested in the 49ers’ wideout Jauan Jennings. Considering Jennings is seeking a trade (if the 49ers don’t give him a contract extension), then we can assume a high-stakes competition for the WR2 spot.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Oct 10, 2024 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings 15 returns to the locker room following early pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20241010_jmn_sn8_003

Plus, the Niners’ wideout brings a kind of rugged physicality and positional versatility to complement the Steelers’ wideout corps. Jennings’ trainer, David Robinson, recently pointed out that “Jauan looks focused and his route running & footwork has improved tremendously in and out of his breaks.”

To spice it up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there has been little progress towards a new deal for Jennings, despite the wide receiver having made his request clear. Jennings’ fate for the 2025 season seems palpable: if the Niners give him a new deal, expect him to have another breakout season in San Francisco. However, if things go south and there’s no deal at the beginning of the training camp, Jennings is likely to request a trade.

Will he? Won’t he? It’s a mystery and will remain a mystery until the Niners release their statement.