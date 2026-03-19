Steelers Subtly Confirm Their Stance on Drew Allar as Omar Khan Shifts Focus to 2027 Draft—Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being closely tracked. Back at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the team held a formal meeting with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. With Aaron Rodgers’ status for the 2026 season still uncertain, that meeting naturally raised questions about whether Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan are preparing to draft a quarterback.

That possibility still exists, but whether that quarterback is Allar is now less certain. And the reason ties back to the same idea. The Steelers are being tracked. Penn State hosted its Pro Day this week, but neither McCarthy nor Khan made the trip. Instead, the duo chose to attend Georgia’s Pro Day, while Pittsburgh sent college scout Jimmy Noel to evaluate the Nittany Lions.

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On the surface, the decision makes sense. Georgia is loaded with top-end draft prospects. At the same time, the move quietly signals something else. The Steelers may still be in the market for a quarterback, but Allar might not be their priority.

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There are a couple of layers to that. For one, Pittsburgh holds 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which gives them flexibility across multiple positions. At the same time, Allar’s draft stock has shifted since the combine.

Looking at his résumé, Allar recorded 23 wins across two full seasons as Penn State’s starter. He had the option to declare earlier but chose to return for another year. That decision, however, did not play out as expected.

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He started just six games in 2025, went 3-3, and suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a loss to Northwestern.

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“Obviously, it’s not what I envisioned,” Allar said of his senior year. “I’m a firm believer in everything happens for a reason. I’ve just taken this opportunity through this injury to better myself, both as a person, a teammate, and as a player. So, I wouldn’t change a thing. Everything happens for a reason. I’m a firm believer in that. I know everything’s gonna work out for the best in the long run.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Blue-White Spring Game Apr 26, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar 15 looks on following the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. University Park Beaver Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20250426_lbm_bm2_036

That injury, combined with some inconsistency earlier in his college career, initially placed him in the mid-round conversation. At one point, he looked like a potential third- or fourth-round option for teams like Pittsburgh.

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But things have shifted. Since the combine, Allar’s stock has been trending upward, with projections now placing him in the second or third round range.

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That change matters for the Steelers. While they have the picks to move around, they also have other priorities. The team needed a wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and addressed that by signing Michael Pittman Jr. Even so, depth along both the offensive and defensive lines remains a concern.

That likely explains why McCarthy and Khan prioritized Georgia over Penn State. It is less about ignoring the quarterback position and more about balancing the board.

And then there is the bigger factor. The Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision. With Will Howard and Mason Rudolph already on the roster, the urgency to draft a quarterback is not absolute.

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If Rodgers decides to return, the timeline shifts. In that scenario, Pittsburgh could very well push its long-term quarterback plans to the 2027 NFL Draft instead of forcing the decision this year.

Will Omar Khan even draft a prospect in the first round this year?

Having 12 draft picks sounds great on paper, but in reality, it is not practical to bring in that many rookies onto one roster. The Steelers find themselves in that exact situation this year. With that kind of draft capital, and after already addressing key needs in free agency, it is unlikely they will use all 12 selections on prospects.

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That is where the strategy starts to shift. Instead of using every pick, the expectation is that Pittsburgh could move some of those selections for future value.

“I think they’d like to trade back and get some capital for 2027,” insider Ray Fittipaldo wrote. “For as much as they like Will Howard, there are some really good QB prospects who are expected to be available next year.”

That thought process ties directly to the bigger picture. Compared to the 2026 class, the 2027 draft is already being viewed as stronger, especially at quarterback.

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And that matters for Pittsburgh. Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the franchise has been searching for a long-term answer under center.

The current quarterback class does not carry the same level of depth or upside as previous years. The 2027 group, however, is expected to be much stronger, with high-profile prospects like Arch Manning and Dante Moore potentially entering the draft.

That is why Fittipaldo believes Omar Khan and the front office could look to move back from their No. 21 overall pick if it means acquiring a future first-round selection in 2027.

Whether that scenario actually plays out remains to be seen, but the logic behind it is clear.