“They’ll Be at Each Other’s Throats”: Aaron Rodgers’ Reunion With Mike McCarthy Called Disaster Waiting to Happen by Ex-Teammate

The excitement was through the roof the moment Pittsburgh hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach, as it meant the franchise would have a great chance at retaining four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But considering how their relationship unraveled towards the end of the duo’s time with the Green Bay Packers, a journalist believes there is a possibility that things could get calamitous.

NFL journalist Tyler Dunne recently joined 93.7 The Fan, where he reflected on conversations with former Packers player and admitted the partnership still carries the feeling that it could once again end badly.

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“There is a source I would probably describe him as a pro Aaron Rodgers source on that Bleacher Report story I wrote way back when,” Dunne said. “I reached out to this player again when it looked like Rodgers and McCarthy would be joining forces once again here in Pittsburgh. I asked him how it was going to go down, and at first, he said Cinderella story and Super Bowl champs.”

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While this part may give Pittsburgh Steelers fans a lot to be happy about, Dunne followed it up with something they might want to look away from.

“I was shocked and asked if he was serious, and he said no. He was kidding around and predicted they would be at each other’s throats and fighting in no time. He saw this up close, so I am sure they will say all the right things if they do rejoin forces here.”

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Rodgers still has not officially signed with the Steelers, though he has spent time in Pittsburgh this month. But it is not difficult to understand why the idea of a Rodgers-McCarthy reunion feels so polarizing. They are a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach duo, but their relationship did not end on a good note in 2018.

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Things officially ended after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Packers 20-17 in December 2018, leading to McCarthy’s firing. However, the tension between Rodgers and McCarthy had reportedly been building for years, possibly more than a decade.

During the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers was widely projected to become the No. 1 overall pick. McCarthy, then part of the San Francisco 49ers, held that selection. But instead of Rodgers, the 49ers drafted Alex Smith, while Rodgers slid all the way to No. 24 overall before Green Bay selected him. Just one year later, McCarthy became the Packers’ head coach, and according to former teammates, Rodgers never fully got over the draft situation.

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“Aaron’s always had a chip on his shoulder with Mike,” former Packers running back Ryan Grant told Bleacher Report. “The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance. Aaron was upset that Mike passed on him — that Mike actually verbally said that Alex Smith was a better quarterback.”

Imago January 8, 2023: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 12 warms up before a football game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, Wisconsin. /Cal Media Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230108_zaf_c04_229 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

For Rodgers, the draft night itself was humiliating. He sat in the Green Room expecting to hear his name early, only to watch 23 teams pass on him, including McCarthy’s 49ers. And once McCarthy became his head coach in Green Bay, the relationship reportedly became increasingly strained over time.

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According to Bleacher Report, Rodgers gradually lost respect for McCarthy because he believed the coach had a “low football IQ.” That frustration reportedly grew as Rodgers became tired of seeing receivers repeatedly run the same concepts while McCarthy resisted major offensive adjustments. Eventually, Rodgers allegedly began changing plays at the line himself.

By 2018, the situation worsened even further. Before the season, McCarthy moved on from quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, who had built a strong relationship with Rodgers. The Packers also parted ways with wide receiver Jordy Nelson, one of Rodgers’ closest teammates.

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Rodgers’ knee injury contributed to offensive inconsistency early in the 2018 season. As the frustration mounted, reports suggested that he had become increasingly unhappy with the direction of the offense. By December, McCarthy’s time in Green Bay was over.

And those were only some of the more public examples of the tension between the two. NFL fans still remember cameras catching Rodgers yelling “stupid f—-ng call” toward his coach during a Week 3 game in 2017.

Which is exactly why the Steelers’ hiring McCarthy this offseason made a possible reunion with Rodgers feel just as complicated as it did intriguing. In the meantime, the Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ final decision for the 2026 season. And while general manager Omar Khan recently received a bit of encouragement regarding the situation, he still has not received any official confirmation directly from Rodgers himself.

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Aaron Rodgers hasn’t contacted the Steelers yet

Last week, during the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, the franchise received encouraging signs that Aaron Rodgers was in Pittsburgh. But while the Steelers were conducting minicamp a few miles away at their South Side facility, Rodgers chose not to interact directly with the team.

Instead, he let his agent handle the conversations. And when general manager Omar Khan appeared on the Deebo & Joe Podcast, he mostly avoided diving too deep into the Rodgers situation while focusing on everything else surrounding the team.

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“We’ve had communications with him and his agent,” Khan said. “One thing I’ll say is this time of the year, it’s great for these young guys. We have a new coaching staff here, and they just got off the field a little bit ago. The time they’re spending knowing each other and allowing our coaches to develop and grow, not just the quarterbacks but all these guys, it’s very precious.”

It’s a script Rodgers has followed before, so the Steelers already understand how this process tends to unfold. Last offseason, before eventually signing his one-year, $13.65 million deal, Rodgers quietly visited Pittsburgh’s facility in late March. After that meeting, though, the quarterback still left the organization sitting in limbo for weeks.

That is exactly why the Steelers placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Rodgers this offseason, mainly to avoid any scenario where another team could suddenly enter the picture. While that possibility still feels unlikely, it also does not necessarily mean Rodgers has made a final decision yet. If anything, he has continued avoiding every soft deadline Pittsburgh has quietly hoped for along the way.

Now, the next checkpoint appears to be the start of OTAs, which are less than a week away. Whether Rodgers signs before then and officially reunites with Mike McCarthy is still something nobody inside the organization truly seems to know. Undoubtedly, the hope will be that the two can reunite, as Pittsburgh would want to end their horrific run of defeats in the playoffs, and with their experience of having been in similar situations together, they can definitely help the team out.