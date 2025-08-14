3 Steelers QBs Leave Aaron Rodgers Behind As Mike Tomlin Addresses Injury News on Last Day

Aaron Rodgers is in Pittsburgh. And let’s just say the training camp didn’t start like a fiddle for the 41-year-old quarterback. His very first pass—picked off by Patrick Queen—sent more than a few jaws dropping, even though he shrugged it off with a cool “It’s good to get that out the way.” But that pick was just the opening act: a brand-new team and offense full of unfamiliar faces meant chemistry-building, but the offense was swept dry in the “Seven Shots” drill and struggled to finish late-camp drives.

But the story didn’t stop there. Rodgers wasn’t even thrilled about his mandated switch to the new helmet. “Yeah. I still don’t like it. No, I don’t like it. I’m trying to change it. We’re in the process still. Looks like a spaceship out there,” he recently complained. Add a minor injury concern to it, and Rodgers had cameras rolling as trainers iced him up and patched a minor shin bruise.

Sure, hints of his veteran swagger and leadership still turned heads. But the messy starting numbers? They left us wondering what might’ve gone wrong behind that cool exterior. Following all 14 practices at the training camp, the stats are here. Rodgers’ numbers? It looks like this: 54 completions of 85 attempts for 584 yards while racking up 8 touchdowns and 6 picks with 10.8 YPC. The twist? Completion rate. It’s 63.5 percent. It’s slightly below average, sure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what caught everyone’s attention is that it’s actually less than all the other quarterbacks in Pittsburgh. For starters, Mason Rudolph led the Steelers‘ quarterback room with the highest completion rate. We’re talking about 71.4 percent, as the 30-year-old veteran completed 45 out of 63 passes for 516 yards, racked up 6 touchdowns, and 2 picks with 11.5 YPC.

AD

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061007 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Skylar Thompson followed Rudolph with the second-best completion rate by a QB at camp. He completed 30/43 passes for 234 yards at 7.8 YPC while racking up a couple of scores. Completion rate? 69.8 percent. Rookie quarterback Will Howard didn’t get many reps, as he had a 100% completion rate (2/2 for 7 yards and 1 TD). The stats are calculated only from full team period drills at camp—not from 7-on-7 drills.

With that being said, Aaron Rodgers wrapped up his first Steelers training camp with the lowest completion rate among the QBs. But let’s not kid ourselves—the 41-year-old vet is still running the huddle like it’s his living room, and the Steelers are still banking on him to finally snap that postseason drought… as long as that pesky injury bug doesn’t crash the party.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers and his injury complications with new teams

The Steelers’ betting on Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season surely caught some mixed reactions. Some were on board with their decision as the QB carries a couple of decades’ experience, while others were just…disappointed. But when your favorite team is banking on a 41-year-old signal caller, the injuries are the last thing you’d want to come knocking on your door.

However, the Steelers’ quarterback recently got his right leg stepped on during a drill at the training camp. The team’s training staff analyzed the severity of the injury. And as it turned out, the veteran sustained a cut on his shin. The trainers wrapped Rodgers’ leg, and the QB was all set to return to the field. While many were concerned about Rodgers’ recovery, head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the situation. “He just got stepped on,” Tomlin said as per The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It was nothing of any significance. He finished his work.” But then again, it’s Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about, entering the 2025 season with a new team. The last time he donned a new jersey, he tore his left Achilles while playing his first game for the Jets a couple of years back.

So yes, whenever the headline broke that Rodgers has sustained an injury, even if it’s a minor injury, you could feel the tension brewing among the fans. But luckily, the quarterback hasn’t sustained a severe injury, and he’s fit to continue his campaign.