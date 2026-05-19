Stefon Diggs Gives Cryptic Answer on Joining Commanders Amid Free Agency Rumors

With the New England Patriots showing interest in A.J. Brown, a reunion with Stefon Diggs currently feels increasingly unlikely. That leaves the 32-year-old veteran wide receiver, even after coming off a Super Bowl appearance, still sitting in free agency during mid-May while searching for a new home. And recently, Diggs addressed the growing speculation linking him to the Washington Commanders, which could be his new team for the 2026 season.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon though,” Diggs said.

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Now, Diggs’ comments do not exactly confirm whether he plans to sign with Washington ahead of the 2026 season. But the speculation itself gained momentum after Albert Breer reported that Diggs could command a one-year contract in the $10 million range, with the Commanders emerging as one of the serious landing spots for the veteran receiver.

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And there are several reasons why the fit would make sense.

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For starters, Diggs is originally from the area. Secondly, Washington’s current receiving corps still feels like a unit that could use another proven veteran presence. Especially because the Commanders’ offense struggled throughout an injury-marred 2025 season for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

To put things into perspective, Washington finished the 2025 season ranked 22nd in scoring offense at 20.9 points per game. The team also ranked 22nd in total offense and 24th in passing offense with just 195.8 passing yards per game. On top of that, no Commanders receiver even managed to cross the 1,000-yard mark throughout the season.

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Deebo Samuel led Washington’s receiving production with 727 yards on 72 catches alongside five touchdowns. Terry McLaurin followed with 38 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns, while veteran tight end Zach Ertz added 50 catches for 504 yards and four scores.

Fast forward to now, and Washington appears to be going through a fairly major offensive overhaul heading into the 2026 season.

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At the same time, the Commanders have also been linked to a potential trade for Brandon Aiyuk. But skepticism still surrounds that possibility because of the ACL and MCL injuries Aiyuk suffered during the 2024 season, injuries that have kept him away from football ever since.

And that is exactly where the possibility of signing Diggs starts becoming more logical.

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Yes, Diggs also dealt with injuries during the 2024 season. But he bounced back effectively with New England in 2025, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns before the Patriots eventually released him because of salary-cap concerns and multiple off-field situations.

Right now, Washington’s receiver room still revolves primarily around McLaurin while also developing younger pieces like Luke McCaffrey and rookie receiver Antonio Williams. Whether the Commanders ultimately decide to add Diggs in order to strengthen the offense around Daniels is something that should become clearer over the next few weeks.

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For now, though, Diggs remains a free agent. And Washington is not the only team currently being linked to him, either.

Stefon Diggs has been linked to an AFC West team

Apart from the Commanders, Albert Breer also linked Stefon Diggs to the Kansas City Chiefs. While the franchise already has Rashee Rice as its WR1, Diggs could easily slot behind him in the receiving hierarchy. At the same time, considering the type of season Diggs had in 2025, the veteran wide receiver has already shown he is still capable of leading a receiving unit if needed. And right now, Kansas City clearly appears to need another proven receiver.

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It has been more than two months since free agency opened and almost a month since the 2026 NFL Draft concluded. But the Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach have remained relatively quiet when it comes to aggressively addressing the wide receiver room, outside of selecting Cyrus Allen in the fifth round.

And while Kansas City reportedly showed interest in former San Francisco 49ers receiver Juan Jennings, the veteran ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the draft. That still left the Chiefs searching for another experienced presence inside the receiver room.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs 8 of the New England Patriots runs after the catch during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821995

Right now, Kansas City’s major offseason additions at wide receiver consist of Allen alongside the return of Tyquan Thornton, who re-signed during free agency. Meanwhile, Rice and Xavier Worthy are both returning for the 2026 season as well.

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Still, each receiver comes attached with either injury concerns or off-field uncertainty. Worthy is entering Year 3 and is widely expected to take another step forward, but durability still remains an important factor for him. Rice, meanwhile, is still dealing with off-field situations, creating uncertainty about whether he will actually be available for the full season.

So when Breer connected Diggs to Kansas City alongside Washington, the possibility naturally made sense from a football standpoint. Whether a deal ultimately materializes is still completely up in the air, and so is Diggs’ entire 2026 season at this point.