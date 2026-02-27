C.J. Stroud Gets Major Vote of Confidence From DeMeco Ryans After Texans GM Clears Air on QB’s Departure

C.J. Stroud’s run with the Houston Texans has been complicated. For one, he guided the franchise to three straight postseasons, but has gone 1-1 in each of those trips. Second, questions linger about ball security and late-game consistency, but he remains the face of the franchise. Third, trade chatters have refused to disappear, but head coach DeMeco Ryans has continued to publicly back his quarterback.

“Our support is never changed for CJ,” Ryans said. “I support him, he knows I care about him. I love him, I told him that after the game. Like, I know it was a low moment, but man, ‘I love you, I know you’re going to bounce back.’ And he’s already been in working out. He’s already understanding what he has to do. He has to have a great offseason and he’s prepared for that. He’s working that way. He has the right mindset.

“Great young man – talented young man. He is part of the reason why we’ve had the success we’ve had, you know, with the Texans over the past three years and he’ll continue to lead us in that regard and he’s the guy. He’s done a lot of great things for us. I’m pleased with what he’s done and I know what he’s capable of. Great leader, great young man, and he’s a really great quarterback as well.”

The résumé supports a lot of that confidence. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has gone 28–18 over three regular seasons, throwing for 10,876 yards and 62 touchdowns.

His rookie year (4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 15 games) earned him Pro Bowl honors and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. At his best, Stroud has looked every bit like a franchise cornerstone.

But the ball security issues are real, and they’re the fuel behind the speculation. Stroud has thrown 25 interceptions across three seasons, with 2025 drawing particular scrutiny.

He completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while missing three games due to a Week 9 concussion.

The postseason amplified everything. In two playoff games, he threw five interceptions. He had one pick against the Pittsburgh Steelers and fumbled five times, losing two, in the Wild Card round.

Houston advanced, but the concerns didn’t disappear. In the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots, Stroud threw four interceptions in a 28–16 loss, intensifying the criticism around his ability to protect the football.

That’s where the crossroads begin. The scrutiny has sparked trade speculation, but Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have shown no signs of entertaining the idea. And from an organizational standpoint, that makes sense.

Trading Stroud now would mean resetting at quarterback, a move that feels less strategic and more reactionary. Starting over at the position can set a franchise back years.

Still, doubling down comes with shared accountability. If the issues persist, the responsibility won’t fall solely on Stroud. Ryans has publicly tied himself to his quarterback. Caserio, for his part, isn’t engaging with the trade noise.

Nick Caserio isn’t paying any attention to C.J. Stroud’s trade speculations

Nick Caserio has been the Texans’ general manager since 2021, so he understands exactly what life looks like without C.J. Stroud under center. In 2021, Houston finished third in the AFC South at 4–13. The following year was worse, last in the division at 3–13–1, with instability defining the season.

Since Stroud took over, that trajectory has flipped. The Texans have posted consecutive winning seasons and reached three straight postseasons. That turnaround is a major reason trade speculation hasn’t shaken Caserio’s stance. From his perspective, Stroud isn’t a movable piece; he’s the foundation.

“He’s our quarterback. He ain’t going anywhere,” he told the reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We have a lot of confidence, a lot of belief [in Stroud], and I’d say the philosophy me and DeMeco [Ryans] have, we’re going to support our players and do everything we can to kind of help them.”

The organization is fully aware that the postseason performance fell short. They also know Stroud’s outing against the Patriots was the toughest stretch of his career. Still, with both Ryans and Caserio publicly aligned, it paints a clear picture: the Texans believe in their quarterback. Now it comes down to whether Stroud justifies that belief in 2026.