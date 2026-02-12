Texans Owner Cal McNair Announces New HQ Facility With $34 Billion Impact in Harrison County

The Houston Texans are one of just three NFL franchises that operate their headquarters inside the same building where they play home games, along with the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals. That setup, however, is about to change. Texans owner Cal McNair announced this week that the team has partnered with Harris County and Howard Hughes Holdings to build a new training facility and headquarters.

“Today is a historic day for the Houston Texans, our fans, and the Greater Houston area as we partner with Howard Hughes and Harris County on a world-class sports and entertainment destination, including our new headquarters and training facility,” McNair said in a statement.

The headquarters and training complex will be part of a larger development in the Bridgeland area of northwest Harris County. The overall project spans 83 acres, with the Texans’ football operations occupying 22 acres within that footprint. County commissioners have already discussed the framework of the agreement in a closed-door session and voted to move forward in partnership with the Texans and Howard Hughes.

That said, the financial details await final confirmation. The total cost, how much each party will contribute, and the broader funding structure remain under discussion. What is known is that the county’s portion would be funded through a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ).

It means a portion of property taxes generated within the district would be reinvested back into that same area rather than used elsewhere in the county. Currently, the Texans play at NRG Stadium, which is owned by Harris County. The Texans and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo are currently leasing the stadium. The lease runs through 2032. But McNair made it clear the organization sees long-term advantages in relocating its football operations off-site.

“To be able to move off-site would be more optimal for us,” Cal McNair told the Houston Chronicle. “This would allow us to really be able to focus the organization and get us all in one place and not have all these distractions to the team. We want something world-class to match where we’re headed, and to be competitive on the business side and on the football side. I think this allows us to do this a little bit better.”

Construction on the new headquarters and training facility is expected to begin in 2026, with a projected opening around 2029. Importantly, the project extends beyond football. The broader 83-acre mixed-use development, known as the Toro District, is projected to generate an estimated $34 billion in economic impact for northwest Harris County.

Toro District, including the Texans’ new facilities, is expected to create 17,000 jobs

As part of the broader Toro District vision, Cal McNair’s Texans will anchor the development with a proposed 325,000 square-foot headquarters and training facility. The remaining acreage will be allocated to a mix of retail, restaurant, hotel, entertainment, commercial, and medical space.

The long-term projections are substantial. The project is expected to generate approximately $34 billion in economic impact while creating more than 17,000 jobs. In the process, it’ll create opportunities for youth programming, high school internships, and community events.

“As a former teacher, I am especially energized by the collaboration that will take place with high school, college students through internships and other educational programs,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones said in a statement. “The Toro District is a huge win for our community. We keep our beloved Texans here at home and are catalyzing a transformative economic development project that will grow the economy of Northwest Harris Country for decades to come.”

Beyond football, the district is positioned as an economic catalyst for Harris County. Officials project expanded access to county services, enhanced lifestyle and recreational amenities, and improved infrastructure connectivity throughout the area.

From the Texans’ perspective, the football side is equally central. It’s upgraded facilities designed to support player performance and operational efficiency. For now, the Texans are entering the 2026 season following a disappointing divisional round exit. While the new complex is targeted to open in 2029, the immediate focus shifts to offseason preparation.