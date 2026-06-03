“That’d Be Cheating”: Jason & Travis Kelce Ready to Take Drastic Steps to Avoid Aaron Donald Returning to Rams With Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams have the reigning MVP on the offense in Matthew Stafford and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the defense in recently acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, to push for another Super Bowl run during the 2026 season. But ever since the trade became official, there have been talks that the former Rams’ defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, could unretire and sign with the Rams.

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“There’s a bunch of people talking, too, like what if AD [Aaron Donald] comes out of retirement,” Jason Kelce said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast. “What if it’s Myles Garrett and AD on the same team, on the same field? That’d be cheating. Roger [Goodell] would have to step in. If I was still playing O-line in the league, I’d start a petition. This isn’t allowed.”

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Replying to his brother’s plea for a petition, Travis added, “What are we doing here? I’m starting a GoFundMe. This isn’t allowed. I don’t know what we’re raising money for, but we’re going to, we’re going to put a halt to this.”

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The last time the Rams won the Super Bowl, Donald entered that season after capturing his third Defensive Player of the Year award. During that championship run, he recorded 84 combined tackles, 38 solo tackles, and 19 tackles for loss in the regular season. And against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, he added four tackles and two sacks, helping the Rams hoist their second Lombardi Trophy.

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Fast forward to the 2025 season, while the Rams had a championship-calibre roster, they lacked a defensive leader like Donald. Now that Garrett has joined the Rams (in exchange for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick), fresh off winning his second Defensive Player of the Year, that void has been filled.

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The way things are shaping up, the ‘AD coming out of retirement scenario’ has gained traction. The Rams’ former defensive tackle and Donald’s ex-teammate, Michael Brockers, ignited the possibility of Donald’s return, noting that the 35-year-old Rams legend is staying ready.

“I would say that I do have some information that might be considered as some knowledge that others might not have, but I’m not going to tell it all,” Brockers said on Tuesday. “You gotta watch more of the Locked On Rams show to get some of that, but I’ll say this, my guy is staying ready, so he doesn’t have to get ready, and I’m going to just leave the audience with that so we can get some more viewers on the later show this week. So, I’ll be discussing if some of that is real.”

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Donald hung up his cleats following the 2023 season when he was 32. However, he is still in great shape, considering the regular workout clips that he keeps posting on social media. And while it’s true that Donald has previously clarified that he has no intention to unretire, Garrett’s trade may force push him to reconsider his decision.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reportedly reached out to Donald this week to inquire whether he’s planning to make a potential comeback. According to Schultz, Donald told him that “I’m for sure flirting with the idea. Helluva opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.”

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On top of that, Pat McAfee also reached out to the 35-year-old to check on the rumors. Per McAfee, Donald confirmed that he’s thinking of making a comeback and playing for the Rams in the 2026 season, citing, “It for sure got me thinking. Thirty-five, removed two years ago, gotta see if that fire can light back up.”

Donald had spent a decade in the NFL with the Rams. Across ten seasons, he accumulated 543 combined tackles, 340 solo tackles, and 176 tackles for loss. In the process, he also won a Super Bowl, 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and made 10 ten Pro Bowls before hanging up his cleats in 2024.

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Fast forward, and while the rumors exist, Coach Sean McVay has left the door open for Donald to come.

Sean McVay addresses Aaron Donald’s potential comeback

It’s not the first time that Aaron Donald has flirted with making an NFL return. Last year, when Micah Parsons was available on the trade market, the rumors linked him to the Rams. While responding to one of the fans’ posts, Donald wrote that if the Rams acquire Parsons, Donald would need to “get in football shape.” Soon after, Parsons responded with, “man!!! Don’t tell me info like that,” while tagging his agent, David Mulugheta.

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This offseason, however, carries significant weight. For starters, unlike last offseason, the Rams have brought a top defensive end to the roster ahead of the 2026 season. On top of that, head coach Sean McVay has also chimed in to address the ongoing speculation around Donald’s return.

“Here’s what I would tell you guys overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles,” said McVay. “Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ’em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip.”

Last offseason, during his son’s birthday party, McVay admitted that he had tried to convince Donald to return to the Rams despite his retirement. While that effort didn’t materialize at the time, it will be worth noting whether Aaron Donald eventually considers making a comeback this season.