35-YO Travis Kelce Receives Wake Up Call on Retirement After Ditching Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs OTA

Lately, the analysts and fans alike are buzzing about Travis Kelce’s retirement after his 13th season with the Chiefs, given that the tight end is turning 36 in October this year. But Patrick Mahomes sure didn’t sound concerned. When asked if this could be Kelce’s “last ride,” Mahomes said, “You would never know.” According to him, Kelce is talking more football than ever and looks sharper than he did last year.

“He’s in here, he’s working… I think he feels better than last year,” Mahomes added. For now, Mahomes sees a locked-in Kelce, not a guy eyeing the exit. But if you’re thinking that the noise will stop around his retirement, think again. The future Hall of Famer is turning 36, and at one point or another, that day will surely come when one of the best TEs in the league will hang up his cleats.

After this season? Maybe a two or three? More? No clue.

But an NFL legend, and former tight end, Greg Olsen, believes that, unlike any other players, Travis Kelce is one of the few players who will determine for himself when to end his career, not his age. “He’s got the world at his fingertips, right? I think he’s one of the unique guys that’s going to be able to control how he leaves the game, and that’s not the reality for most guys,” Olsen noted when asked where Kelce stands, given that he’s turning 36.

Olsen, the Panthers legend, spent 14 seasons in the NFL (9 with Carolina) and was 35 years old when he finally hung up his cleats. A 3× Pro Bowler, who was the Panthers’ key target during Caroline’s era, especially during their 2015 campaign, was the cornerstone of the team’s receiving corps. Not to mention, the NFL legend was Cam Newton’s favorite reliable receiver. So yeah, he knows the grind. He knows the internet will buzz with the retirement rumors when a tight end reaches a certain age.

But we’re talking about Travis Kelce here. And Olsen has a different take on Kelce as he said, “I think he’s going to be one of the handful of guys that is going to be able to kind of determine when that end is, and it’s going to be when he says it is.” But why? See, the Chiefs’ TE had a poor performance in Super Bowl LIX, no doubt. And yes, the fans are spoiled, hoping for a tremendous season every year from him.

But the guy’s still grinding and preparing for what lies ahead—at least that’s what Greg Olsen believes. “Could he play for one more year and call it? Sure. Could he play for two or three more years? Sure. I don’t know where he stands, I know he’s obviously preparing and training hard… I wouldn’t be surprised by any path that he takes, and he certainly has a lot of options.”

So, will the upcoming season be his last? Some would agree. But Olsen isn’t one of ’em. Safe to say, it depends on how well his season will turn out.

But Travis Kelce’s absence at the Chiefs’ OTAs felt hard

Last month, Travis Kelce was spotted in Florida. Not for the vacation, not for the vibes. But for the redemption. Kelce packed his bags and moved into a rented $20 million waterfront mansion in Boca Raton in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. The 35-year-old tight end will work on his physical and mental being at this million-dollar rented mansion in Florida.

But it was his absence at the OTAs that grabbed the spotlight. While it’s certain that the guy has been working on his physicality ahead of the 2025 season, his absence at the OTAs sparked curiosity among the Chiefs’ Kingdom. The Kansas City team kicked off their OTAs and shared a few pictures from their practice facility, but the ten-time pro bowler was nowhere to be seen.

On the flip side, the TE spent his weekend at “Big Slick Celebrity Weekend,” along with his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and brother, Jason, and other Hollywood celebrities. But before we jump on any other speculations, Kelce reportedly participated in the Chiefs’ initial OTAs, where he spent time with the younger players. “I want to set the tone early and show these guys what it means to be a Chief,” he said.

Returning for his 13th season, the retirement rumors will be there. After all, the guy’s turning 36 in October this year. Will he play a couple of seasons or more than that? We’ll find that out soon.