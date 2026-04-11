Three-Judge Panel Rules Against NFLPA in NFL Collusion Case Involving Lamar Jackson & Russell Wilson

It has been over three years since the NFL Players Association has been fighting with the National Football League over a collusion grievance. It has also been about 15 months since the NFLPA filed an appeal following a January 2025 ruling against the Union. Now, that process has concluded, with a three-member panel dismissing the case and ruling in favor of the league and once again, against the NFLPA.

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“For reasons stated… we deny the appeal of the grievance by the NFLPA,” the appeals panel of Richard J. Howell, Martin F. Scheinman, and James R. Spencer wrote in a 15-page ruling that was obtained on Friday.

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The case itself dates back more than three years, when then-NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith alleged that the league and its clubs colluded to limit fully guaranteed contracts for players such as Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray.

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The claim followed the Cleveland Browns’ decision to sign Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal after acquiring him from the Houston Texans.

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However, the original arbitration ruling did not support that claim. Christopher F. Droney, who handled disputes between the league and the union, concluded that there was insufficient evidence of coordinated action among teams.

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“While the NFL Management Council encouraged 32 member clubs of the NFL to reduce guarantees in future contracts with players at the March 2022 annual meeting of the Club owners, the Clubs did not join in such a collusive agreement and did not act in accordance with one as to the three quarterbacks named in the initial arbitration demand or to the veteran players. Accordingly, I dismiss the arbitration demand of the NFLPA in its entirety.”

Following that decision, the NFLPA filed an appeal in January 2025. That process, however, brought additional scrutiny. Then-executive director Lloyd Howell faced criticism for agreeing to keep the findings confidential from players.

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For a broader context, reports indicated that the league and senior NFLPA leadership entered into an unusual agreement that limited disclosure of arbitration details, including communications involving Roger Goodell and league counsel encouraging owners to limit guaranteed money in contracts.

Now, with the appeals panel upholding Droney’s dismissal, the legal outcome is clear. An NFL spokesperson summarized the league’s position.

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“We are pleased with the panel’s decision to reaffirm the dismissal of the case, bringing to an end three years of litigation.”

At the same time, the broader takeaway is more nuanced. The panel’s decision supports the league’s position in terms of outcome. But it also acknowledges that league officials did encourage owners to limit fully guaranteed contracts.

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The NFL was involved in a collusive agreement with the club owners

The reason Christopher F. Droney ruled in favor of the NFL in 2025 came down to one factor. There was not enough evidence to establish that team owners participated in a collusive agreement. That same reasoning has now carried forward, with the three-member panel again ruling against the NFLPA on similar grounds.

At the same time, the panel’s findings add a layer of nuance. While the outcome favors the league, it also acknowledges that Roger Goodell and other league officials did encourage owners to limit fully guaranteed contracts.

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“We cannot fathom these sophisticated businesspeople did not comprehend they were being encouraged to limit or reduce guaranteed contracts,” the Panel wrote in its ruling. “Accordingly, the Panel concludes that the NFLPA has established by a clear preponderance of the evidence (1) that the NFL encouraged and invited Clubs to take steps to reduce salary guarantees and bonuses at the March meeting, and (2) that the Clubs necessarily heard and understood the plain meaning of the message they received.

“The critical issue, then, is whether some or all of the Clubs gave adherence to the NFL’s proposal and thereby participated in a collusive scheme.”

That distinction remains central. The encouragement was acknowledged. But proof of coordinated action was not established, which is why the ruling aligns with the earlier decision.

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In a memo to player leadership, new NFLPA executive director J.C. Tretter highlighted that same point. He noted that the panel reaffirmed the league’s effort to influence contract structures during the March 2022 owners meeting.

At the same time, Tretter expressed frustration with the outcome.

“While we are disappointed by the ruling, this outcome does not erase the clear and important findings in regards to the NFL’s collusive behavior.”

From a contract standpoint, the impact is visible. Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal with $185 million guaranteed. Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract with $160 million guaranteed, but is no longer with his team.

Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million deal and has also moved on from the Denver Broncos. None of those deals matched the fully guaranteed structure given to Deshaun Watson by the Browns.

Looking ahead, the broader implication shifts toward labor negotiations. With the panel reaffirming both the league’s encouragement and the lack of proven coordination, the dynamic between the union and the league could carry into future Collective Bargaining Agreement discussions.