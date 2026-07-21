“Death by a Million Paper Cuts”: Robert Saleh Delivers Blunt Verdict on Electric Substation Theory After 49ers Exit

Robert Saleh spent multiple seasons as the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator across two different stints, first from 2017 to 2020 and most recently during the 2025 season. So, it’s fair to say that he has witnessed his players’ injuries within the organization. However, the 2025 campaign proved to be a strange one for both Saleh and the franchise, when a theory involving a nearby electric substation emerged as a possible explanation for the team’s injury woes. Now that Saleh is no longer in San Francisco, he has finally shared his thoughts on the same.

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“There’s gotta be something to that. When you put down an electronic reading in a microwave, it’s not doing nothing,” Saleh said on Pardon My Take, when asked whether he feels safe now. “…Maybe death by a million paper cuts, I don’t know.”

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During the Kyle Shanahan era, the 49ers became known for suffering significant injuries, especially to their star players. Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Deebo Samuel all have endured their fair share of injuries over the past few years.

In January this year, however, Peter Cowan, who describes himself as a quantum biology practitioner, posted a lengthy thread on social media. He claimed that the electric substation near the 49ers facility emits electromagnetic fields, which “can degrade collagen, weaken tendons, and cause soft-tissue damage at levels regulators call ‘safe.'”

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On one hand, people who supported the theory pointed out that the 49ers consistently ranked among the NFL’s most injured teams. And the injuries often involve muscles, tendons, and ligaments. On the other hand, meanwhile, the theory was labeled as baseless, considering there was no scientific evidence.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, September 18, 2022 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance 5 is helped by medical staff after an injury during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, 18.09.2022 13:30:41, 19136637, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Trey Lance, NFL, Levi s Stadium PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 19136637

At the same time, the 49ers have had their facility near the substation for decades, including the time when Steve Young and Jerry Rice led the 49ers to three Super Bowls. However, Robert Saleh now believes the York family will do everything to ensure that the Niners’ players stay healthy.

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“I’ll say this, the York family, they lead the charge in the NFL with regards to the health and safety of the players,” he added. “They’re second to none when it comes to doing everything they can to help those kids be better. You got to see their regen area. There isn’t a dime that they won’t exhaust with regards to regen and helping those players go. So, that’s first and foremost. So if there really is a problem. I promise you, the York family is going to figure it out.”

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That said, the 49ers are heading into the 2026 season with hopes of avoiding another injury-marred campaign. Robert Saleh, meanwhile, is all set to begin his first year as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.