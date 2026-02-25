Titans HC Robert Saleh Opens Up About Being the First & Only Muslim Head Coach in the NFL

Essentials Inside The Story Robert Saleh’s historic Muslim head coach identity resurfaces in Tennessee

Saleh hired as Titans head coach after disastrous 3-14 season

Immediate focus shifts to accelerating Cam Ward’s Year 2 development

Robert Saleh has been here before: a new city, and the familiar weight of being the NFL’s sole Muslim head coach for the New York Jets. But now that he’s set to lead the Tennessee Titans, a familiar question has resurfaced: What does it mean for Saleh to be the first and only Muslim head coach?

“It’s cool,” Saleh said when asked about the same question he was asked in 2021. “Forgive me, I’m not very good at talking about myself, but I recognize the impact in my community, and I appreciate the impact that it has, and there’s anything I could do to pay it forward to my community.”

Saleh’s roots trace back to Dearborn, Michigan’s east side, a blue-collar community near Detroit shaped by economic anxiety and cultural pride. He attended Fordson High School, where roughly 95% of the student body was Arab.

Fast forward to 2021, after years in assistant and coordinator roles, Saleh made history when the Jets hired him as head coach, becoming the first Muslim American to lead an NFL team.

He also became the third Arab American head coach in league history. He joined Abe Gibron and Rich Kotite, according to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) at the time. At his introductory press conference back then, Saleh called the opportunity “humbling.”

“Especially back home, where I’m from, Dearborn, Michigan, there is a lot of pride so it’s a very humbling experience,” he said back then. “When you look at an NFL organization and you look at the locker room, it’s like the ultimate melting pot of different people and different races and different stories that get together with one goal. To be a part of that is special.”

Saleh began his head coaching career with the Jets after four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, where he helped guide the team to Super Bowl LIV. Coincidentally, he landed the Titans’ job in 2026 after returning to serve as the Niners’ DC again in 2025.

The 47-year-old agreed to a five-year deal, becoming the 22nd head coach in Oilers/Titans history and the seventh since the franchise relocated to Nashville in 1997. He inherits a team that fired Brian Callahan in mid-October and finished 3-14. But the team still features a young quarterback in Cam Ward, last year’s No. 1 overall pick.

As a head coach, Saleh’s track record isn’t spotless. He went 20-36 over four seasons with the Jets. Now in Tennessee, the mandate is clear: stabilize the locker room and accelerate the quarterback’s development as Ward enters Year 2.

Robert Saleh is excited about quarterback Cam Ward

Cam Ward’s rookie season with the Titans felt like a study in flashes and flaws. The 23-year-old quarterback showed he can make every throw on the field, but with a completion rate just under 60%.

His pocket timing and overall field awareness revealed where the learning curve still exists. Now, with Robert Saleh tasked with guiding his development, the new head coach didn’t hold back at the 2026 NFL Combine on Tuesday.

“A man who is built the way he is, who is wired the way he is, who works the way he does…it’s very rare that those people don’t find success,” Saleh said.

Ward entered the league as the expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And the Titans followed through. The optimism was real. The production, though, was uneven.

He finished his rookie campaign with 3,169 passing yards and a 59.8% completion rate. This completion rate highlighted an area with room for growth.

The takeaway is straightforward: Ward has significant strides to make in Year 2. And Saleh has plenty on his plate in his first season as Ward’s head coach. If those adjustments align, a leap isn’t unrealistic, something along the lines of what Caleb Williams managed under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.