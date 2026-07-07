“Jealous as Hell”: Titans Star Calls Out Mike Vrabel Over Success With Patriots

Since moving on from the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel has already surpassed the win tally of his former team over the two seasons since he left, and has also made the Super Bowl. When he joined the New England Patriots, the expectations were on him to help improve their 4-13 record. However, he managed to outdo what everyone believed about the Patriots, and that seemed to surprise his former Titans player.

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“Was I surprised?” veteran defensive tackle Jefferey Simmons said on Terron Armstead’s The Set podcast. “Um, man, I think we all would be surprised if this guy, first year in New England, they go straight to the Super Bowl. First off, I’m jealous as hell. Like what? … I was just with you four years, and you couldn’t get me to the Super Bowl?”

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The elevated standards that the Patriots displayed last season were shocking for many, as they had endured two back-to-back 4-13 seasons and had failed to make the playoffs since 2022. However, Vrabel came in and changed the culture of the team, which helped them get back to the Super Bowl, a feat they last achieved in 2019.

Vrabel’s tenure in Tennessee was great for a first-time HC. He joined the Titans as their head coach ahead of the 2018 season. While he failed to take them to the postseason in his first year, Vrabel and the Titans made three consecutive postseason appearances, while also playing in the AFC Championship game. After a couple of struggling seasons, however, the Titans parted ways with Vrabel after the 2023 season.

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They hired Brian Callahan to replace Vrabel ahead of the 2024 season, but eventually fired him after one and a half seasons, where he left the team with a disappointing 4-19 record.

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“One of the things when you build that relationship off the football field and I … think that’s the biggest thing with Vrabel, man,” Simmons said. “And I can feel this, it’s the same with [new Titans coach Robert] Saleh. When you can build a relationship with your players off the football field and not just when you touch that football field, they going to play as hard as they can for you.

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“That’s what Vrabel brings, bro. He just brings that type of energy and that type of, I know I’m not your dad but I’m going to do everything possible to make you feel safe with me. I’ma do everything I can do, ’cause on game day I’m going to need you.”

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Simmons greatly benefited from Vrabel’s coaching. It was under him that the DT made the Pro Bowl for the first time. He, in fact, made it there for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. Under Vrabel’s tutelage, Simmons even managed to get his first major contract, signing a four-year, $94 million deal in 2023.

While Simmons still looks back on Vrabel’s stint, there is optimism in Tennessee with new head coach Robert Saleh at the helm. They also have an exciting QB in Cam Ward, who is working hard to improve on his rookie season performances.

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Jeffery Simmons emphasized Cam Ward’s work ethic

Cam Ward failed to live up to his first overall pick hype in his rookie season. After earning the starting quarterback nod, Ward went 3-14 and threw for 3169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. At the same time, he also took a season-high 55 sacks. However, heading into the 2026 season, Jeffery Simmons has addressed how the quarterback wants to be the best in the game.

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“I still feel like I got a lot more growth to do in my game. I’m going on Year 8, but … the expectation, which we know come with being the No. 1 pick,” he said. “I personally see … the work continuously from Cam from every day being the first one at the building. That’s, that’s no lie. He’s the first one at the building. You could feel and you could tell the will that he really wants to be the best he could be for us. And not just for us, but for himself, as well.

With Saleh now leading the franchise and Brian Daboll coming as the team’s offensive coordinator, the expectations from Ward will be higher this year. Whether he plays like a former first overall pick remains to be seen.