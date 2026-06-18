Veteran Titans QB Outperforms Cam Ward at Practice After Announcing His Role in the Locker Room

When the Tennessee Titans signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky earlier this offseason, the expectation for the 31-year-old was to provide depth behind Cam Ward while helping the team in any way he could. And while Trubisky has embraced his role in the Titans’ offense, the veteran signal-caller recently outplayed Ward during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

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The Titans’ practice on Wednesday was open to the media, and reporter Jim Wyatt made some observations. In his report, Wyett reported that Ward went 18-of-26 passes on the day with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Trubisky, meanwhile, finished the day with 21-of-26 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions, according to the team’s official website.

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That has been a pattern for Trubisky this offseason. To put that in perspective, Trubisky completed 45-of-55 passes in the 7-on-7 and team periods combined during the OTAs. On day 1 of the minicamp, meanwhile, he completed 12-of-16 passes, per Wyatt. Ward, on the other hand, started his minicamp, completing 13-of-22 on the day, including 3-of-6 in 7-on-7 and 10-of-16 in team periods.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that Trubisky would be asked to play a different role in Tennessee than just being a competitor. In fact, the 31-year-old signal-caller has acknowledged his role as Ward’s mentor, as the latter enters the second season of his NFL career.

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“At this point in my career, I feel like I have a lot to offer as a mentor, and Cam being young, we’ve had a great relationship so far, and I am looking forward to helping him in any way I can and taking the next step, but also these young guys,” Trubisky said. “Not only Cam but everyone on this team. It is a fairly young team overall. I am getting up there with my experience, but I feel like I have a lot to offer. I love being a great teammate, and I love working hard. It was a great opportunity to come here, and I look forward to playing with coach (Robert) Saleh and coach Dabes.”

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A former second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, Trubisky spent his first four seasons in Chicago, going 29-21. Since then, however, the veteran has struggled to find stability and better starting opportunities. He spent the 2021 season in Buffalo, when Brian Daboll was the Bills‘ offensive coordinator.

After spending a couple of seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills acquired him once again ahead of the 2024 season. While he didn’t start a game in Buffalo, he turned out to be a reliable backup to Josh Allen, going 19-of-26 for 179 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in 2025. And now, with the Titans, he reunites with Daboll once again ahead of the 2026 season.

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That said, Cam Ward will be looking forward to the veteran’s guidance after the second-year quarterback had a disappointing rookie season. After the Titans selected Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, he threw for 3169 yards and 15 touchdowns, while leading Tennessee to a 3-14 record. In that stretch, he also absorbed 55 sacks. Now, in 2026, Ward has acknowledged becoming a perfect football player.

“Even though it’s one of the hardest things to do in this world is be perfect, I want to be a perfect football player,” he said. “I think if I continue to strive to try and get that, then I’d be able to help this team win a lot of games.”

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With the mandatory minicamp now in the rearview, the Titans will kick off the training camp next month. And while it’s true that Mitchell Trubisky has outplayed Cam Ward on day 2 of the minicamp, the latter will start coming this Week 1 of the 2026 season. Trubisky, meanwhile, is expected to be the backup with Will Levis serving as the third-string quarterback.