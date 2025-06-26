brand-logo
Todd Bowles Has Already Set Big Target for Baker Mayfield & Locker Room as Buccaneers Announce 2 Signings

ByKeshav Pareek

Jun 26, 2025 | 9:08 AM EDT

When Todd Bowles first took over as Tampa Bay’s head coach after Bruce Arians stepped aside, he carried a legacy built on defensive mastery. In just three seasons, he steered the Bucs to an NFC South three-peat, notching 27 regular-season wins, the second-most through that period in franchise history. His blueprint? A disciplined defense that ranked top in rush defense and turnover creation.

Under Bowles’s watch, the offense blossomed too, with Baker Mayfield orchestrating one of the league’s most efficient aerial assaults. But playoff shortcomings—chiefly in clock management and defensive consistency—haunted him in consecutive Wild Card exits. Still, the locker room remains firmly behind him, fans quietly divided, and the Glazers are convinced continuity breeds title contention.

So, now that we’re approaching the 2025 season, the Bucs, head coach, and the Glazer family are looking towards the future rather than past postseason horrors, which is precisely why the Tampa Bay team has decided to re-sign Todd Bowles as well as the general manager, Jason Licht, on multi-year contract extensions. And get this, the head coach has laid out his plan for Mayfield and the team’s future.

I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we’ve enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals,” Bowles said, addressing the general manager. “My family loves Tampa and we’re looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

Can Todd Bowles finally overcome playoff woes, or are the Bucs doomed to repeat past mistakes?

