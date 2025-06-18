Travis Kelce Sends Contract Message to Chiefs Front Office After Shutting Down Weight Loss Reports

Picture this: fresh off a gut‑wrenching Super Bowl LIX loss and rumors swirling about retirement, Travis Kelce lands in Kansas City’s mini‑camp noticeably leaner, about 25 pounds lighter to play one more season with KC. After all, it’s his last season of a two-year deal that he signed last year. “I feel like there is a responsibility in me to play out the contract I initially signed to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything I’ve got, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he made it clear on his New Heights Podcast with his brother.

And now? Well, it looks like the veteran tight end is planning to stick with the Chiefs for… well, let’s say more than a year. Yeah, you read that right. During the Chiefs’ press conference on day two of the mandatory minicamp, Kelce confirmed that he plans to talk about his future with the team, and yes, he doesn’t want to play anywhere else besides the Chiefs.

“Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he’s got one year left on his contract and that he’ll broach things with the team after the season: ‘I can’t envision myself playing anywhere else,'” as per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

