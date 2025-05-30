Travis Kelce Takes Huge $20M Decision Outside of Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes Sends Retirement Message to TE

After the Chiefs’ 40-22 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a thick air surrounded Kansas City– Will their veteran TE Travis Kelce return next year or not? Kelce sat in his mansion in the Briarcliff West neighborhood he bought in 2019 in Kansas City, questioning, “Whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man.” Although Andy Reid gave him a timeline of until March 14, just a week into the speculation, Travis knew, “I could play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year.” And with his father, Ed, confirming, “Intercoastal in Boca Raton. Trav is in training here,” Travis’ promise echoed– “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be a whole-hearted decision. Not half-a**ing it.”

Travis packed his bags and rented a $20 million waterfront mansion in Boca Raton in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. But it’s not a vacation. It’s redemption. It’s avenging what he lost because he held himself accountable that, “I wasn’t at my best.” Travis has been focusing on improving his mental and physical conditioning since April. And the results are visible.

His appearance at the Amazon Upfront Presentation at the Beacon Theatre alongside his brother Jason, showed him in a much leaner frame. So, while the Chiefs work out in their OTAs in Missouri, the TE has been on a mission about 1,421 miles away, all set for what many believe is his last ride. And that’s why, his friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes has a comment if he finally does hang up his cleats at the end of this run.

Yesterday, A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman tweeted Patrick’s message. “If it’s the last ride, you would never know. The way he’s talking about football, the way he’s talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year, he doesn’t seem like a guy like it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job. He’s in here, he’s working. I know his body feels good, I think he feels better than last year before going into last season. I think he’s motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”

Travie Kelce will turn 36 in October this year and given that he’s been candid about the work pressure in the past five-six years, one might assume that he could call it a career after one last ride in 2025. After winning Super Bowl in 2023, he was already in that mindset as he confessed, “Last year was pretty taxing on my body. I’ve had more snaps than a lot of guys, if not everybody in the NFL, over the past five, six years.”

Two years later, while juggling his decision to retire, he told his brother on their podcast, New Heights, “I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years I’ve played more football than anybody. The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body.”

Still, he did make history in the last season’s run with the Chiefs. He became the fastest TE in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards. In the franchise, he became leader in career receptions, surpassing Tony Gonzalez’s previous record of 916. Last year by late December, Kelce achieved his 1,000th career reception to become the Chiefs’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. However, it was overall not his best campaign.

In fact, he had career-low marks with 823 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, and only 97 receptions in 2024. It was his least productive year since 2015. However, he is keeping on his promise to the team and the city he has come to call family and home, even if he is far away on a strict diet and training schedule.

Travis Kelce marking his words true

After admitting that he wasn’t as focused as he should have been during Super Bowl LIX, Kelce took a step back to reassess. He joined a couple of high school players for an intense training session in Georgia. And now he’s in Florida.

In fact, the 35-year-old tight end recently rented a $20 million Florida waterfront home ahead of the 2025 season. Now, let’s face it—Kelce renting a home might sound odd, given that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have a plethora of properties between them. But the TE has rented the $20M home in Boca Raton, Fla., to get in shape for the 2025 season.

As per the Daily Mail, Kelce has shifted to his new rented home to reclaim the Super Bowl glory in the coming season after a terrible Super Bowl loss to the Eagles earlier this year. “Travis is keeping the noise out and putting in the work. If this is his final year in the NFL, he’s determined to go out on a high,” a source claimed.

Kelce arrived at the facility last month with one of his close friends, Ross Travis, and his private chef, Kumar Ferguson. If the reports are accurate, Kelce will now focus on an intense workout session along with a strict diet plan, managed by Ferguson. And as per the Daily Mail, Kelce, along with his pals, will hit the nearby Johnny O’s Gym, where he’s expected to train with strength and training coach Andrew Spruill.

Travis will be spending most of his offseason in the facility, built back in 2020, which now could be worth between $18 million and $20 million today. The mansion spanning over 8,000 square feet includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one half-bathroom.

Considering the 2025 season could be his last, Travis Kelce is preparing to enter the gridiron with a bang. The way things have started to shape up and the way his QB is confident about his performance, we never know what the tight end is planning. The Chiefs’ Kingdom would like to have him for a couple more years. But we’ll see how his season turns out.