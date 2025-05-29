Uncertainty Looms for Shedeur Sanders as Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Kenny Pickett Statement After Browns OTAs

The Cleveland Browns and Kevin Stefanski have a tough call to make heading into the 2025 season—who’s going to be their starting quarterback? And if you set Deshaun Watson aside for a second, it gets even messier. They’ve got four other QBs on the roster. Could they roll with Joe Flacco, the seasoned vet with total “I-have-seen-it-all” energy? Or maybe they lean on Kenny Pickett, the AFC North guy who knows this division inside and out?

Here’s the fun part—things could get wild. They could double down on Shedeur Sanders, who brings that big-game buzz, or, just maybe, Stefanski and the crew throw everyone a curveball and go with Dillon Gabriel, who’s been quietly grinding in OTAs alongside Shedeur. Nothing’s locked in. Stefanski made that clear. They’re not handing out equal reps like candy—this isn’t a 25% split kind of deal. Someone’s going to earn it.

But let’s face it—Flacco might start this year, no doubt. But ever since Cleveland drafted Shedeur, folks out there believe that Coach Prime’s kid could lead the Browns’ offense. However, the Browns aren’t yet on board with this decision. In fact, the head coach has high praise for Pickett as well. During the team’s OTAs, Stefanski shed light on Pickett’s presence in Cleveland.

“I’m really excited about what Kenny brings to the team,” Stefanski told the reporters. “He’s a guy that works extremely hard at his craft. I love the way he thinks about the game. He’s very, very tough. He’s doing a nice job. As you can imagine, with quarterbacks or any position, we’re throwing a lot at these guys, and I think he’s handling it really well.” Now, let’s call it what it is.

See, Stefanski admiring Pickett might create uncertainty for Sanders, who’s looking to start in his rookie season. But the HC isn’t the kind of guy who’ll criticize his player publicly. And if he’s praising Pickett, that doesn’t mean Pickett will be the starting quarterback over Shedeur, or, for that matter, Flacco. In fact, the team believes that the 26-year-old quarterback is grinding and trying to make his way while doing a good job.

And the last time we checked, the head coach praised Shedeur Sanders as well. “Shedeur, like all those guys, he’s in there early. He’s getting his work done. He’s working really, really hard. I like everything there is about Shedeur,” he said. All in all, it won’t be wrong to say that the Browns‘ QB room is one of the hottest topics in the NFL. But who’s the QB1? It’s still a mystery.

On the flip side, Shedeur manages to impress his dad once again. But this time, at the Browns’ OTAs.

Deion Sanders shared a four-word message for Shedeur Sanders

The Browns kicked off their OTAs on Tuesday. And yup, everyone had their sights on their quarterbacks. On one side, the 40-year-old Flacco threw 9 of 14 while racking up a TD with no interceptions. Now, on the other hand, if we take a look at Pickett, the 26-year-old QB managed to make his presence felt. Throwing 16 passes, while completing 9 of ’em with no TDs and no interceptions.

The rookies? Gabriel has been the talk of the town because of his height concerns, but still, the guy managed to complete 11 of 16 passes. But he threw one interception as well. Now, if we talk about the fifth-round pick, then it’s safe to say that Shedeur Sanders indeed had a standout day 2 at the OTAs. We’re talking about 7 out of 9 completion. That’s a 78% completion rate. No wonder his dad, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, was impressed.

Right after that went down, Coach Prime posted a clip of his son throwing dimes on Instagram, writing, “It’s a beautiful thing.” Well, you don’t need a crystal ball to know that Coach Prime and the Shedeurs’ grind at Colorado finally paid off. After getting picked in the fifth round, folks out there are speculating that Shedeur Sanders will start in his rookie season for the Browns. Though where he will fit in Cleveland is yet to be officially announced.