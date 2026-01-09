Veteran NFL Announcer Al Michaels Makes Decision on Retirement

The No. 2 seed Chicago Bears will host the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers this weekend at Soldier Field in the NFC Wild Card Round. While the matchup itself carries plenty of weight, Saturday night’s game also marks the final broadcast of the 2025 season for veteran play-by-play voice Al Michaels. That said, it doesn’t appear to be a farewell. Michaels, who turned 81 last November, has already made it clear that he wants to return in 2026.

“First of all, I feel great,” he said. “Everyone at Amazon has been fantastic and I love working with this group. I’ve been looking at this year one year at a time and as long as I feel I’m at the top of my game, I’d like to continue.”

That mindset tracks with his long career. Michaels has been a staple of prime-time NFL broadcasts since joining Monday Night Football in 1986. And now, he’s been calling games for Amazon Prime Video since the platform acquired Thursday Night Football rights in 2022. This weekend, he’ll once again be paired with Kirk Herbstreit as the duo calls Bears-Packers from Chicago.

But importantly, this isn’t a new stance. Back in November, Al Michaels told Jimmy Traina of SI.com that stepping away wasn’t on his mind.

“I feel really good right now,” Michaels told Traina in November 2025. “It’s been a good year, a lot of fun. And as I say, I love the people I’m working with. So if I had to make a decision today, I would want to come back.”

That, however, leads to the real question: Will the streaming service bring back the 81-year-old veteran? After all, a return in 2026 isn’t solely Michaels’ decision.

“It’s a two-way street here,” he said back then. “They can tell me, ‘Hey, we got to move on. It’s time to make a transition,’ all that. I don’t know, that could happen. But as of the moment, as we sit here on this mid-November afternoon, I feel really good, still love what I do. And, again, I work with a tremendous crew. So, yeah, I think at this moment in time, yeah, I would like to continue, yes.”

Looking at the situation, though, one thing is clear: Al Michaels has no intention of stepping aside voluntarily. His message hasn’t changed from November to January. He wants to keep going. And given how synonymous his voice has become with big NFL moments, it’s easy to see why. For now, his focus is simple: Calling one more postseason game before closing out the 2025 season and letting the rest play out from there.

The Bears and the Packers meet for the third time in six weeks

On paper and on the official NFL Schedule list, the Bears and the Packers are meeting for the third time in six weeks. Historically, though, this matchup is rare in the postseason. The NFC North rivals have faced each other in the playoffs just twice, with one of those meetings dating back to 1941. Given that context and the fact that both teams are playing meaningful football again, slotting this game into a Saturday night prime-time window makes complete sense.

The first meeting came in Week 14, and it delivered immediate drama. Green Bay led 28–21 with under a minute left when Chicago had one last chance. On fourth down, Caleb Williams fired a pass into the end zone, only for Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon to intercept it with 22 seconds remaining. The Packers escaped with a 28–21 win.

Two weeks later, the rivalry flipped again. In Week 16, Green Bay held a 16–6 lead late, even after Jordan Love exited with a concussion. But Chicago stormed back. Field goal, onside kick, then a fourth-down touchdown to tie the game. In overtime, a Packers fumble opened the door, and Williams found DJ Moore for a 46-yard walk-off score. Bears win 22-16.

Now, the season series sits at 1–1. The stakes couldn’t be clearer. Win the Wild Card and move on. Lose, and the season ends. Green Bay enters fresh after resting starters in the finale, while Chicago rides momentum in Ben Johnson’s first year as head coach. All of it sets the stage for what also happens to be Al Michaels’ final broadcast of the season.