Veteran NFL Radio Host & Controversial MVP Voter Abruptly Removed After Super Bowl

It’s been a couple of days since the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium. But while the game delivered its own storylines, NFL fans also noticed something, or rather someone, missing from the SiriusXM NFL Radio airwaves. The familiar voice of Movin’ the Chains co-host Jim Miller wasn’t there. And now we know why.

Per multiple reports, Miller has officially left SiriusXM NFL Radio. The 55-year-old former quarterback had been with the network for more than a decade, making his absence during Super Bowl week all the more noticeable. His co-host on Movin’ the Chains, Pat Kirwan, confirmed the news on air.

“As most of you have noticed, Jim Miller was not with us last week at the Super Bowl,” Kirwan said. “We’re going to let all of you know, today, that Jim is no longer a member of the SiriusXM team. We’re grateful for all of Jim’s insights and contributions through his many years on SiriusXM, and I’m personally grateful to have him as my on-air teammate for a long time. I wish him the best going forward, as all of you will as well.”

The speculation began the moment Super Bowl week coverage started without him. What made it more curious was that SiriusXM had previously promoted Miller as part of its extensive Super Bowl LX coverage in Santa Clara. He was listed among the on-air talent scheduled to broadcast from the media center.

Yet when the weekend arrived, he was nowhere to be found. Instead, David Moulton and Kirk Morrison stepped in throughout the week, while the network offered no explanation. Miller’s last appearance came the Sunday before Super Bowl week. The week prior, he had been working the Senior Bowl. Then, abruptly, silence. Kirwan, who had co-hosted Movin’ the Chains with Miller since 2013, added a telling line in his statement:

“For the sake of Jim, we should leave this subject as it is and hope and pray that he gets on with his life and things go well.”

For now, there’s no official confirmation from Kirwan. Not from SiriusXM. And not from Miller himself. Naturally, that vacuum invites speculation. But as of now, there are no confirmed reasons behind the departure.

Miller has also served as one of 50 Associated Press NFL MVP voters. In that role, he drew attention and criticism last year when he cast the only fourth-place vote for Lamar Jackson in the 2024 MVP race, while the other 49 voters had Jackson either first or second. He joined SiriusXM NFL Radio in 2013 after his playing career.

As a quarterback, Miller started for the Chicago Bears and earned a Super Bowl ring as Tom Brady’s backup in New England. Over the years, he became a steady, analytical presence on SiriusXM’s NFL coverage. Measured, direct, and consistent. Now, the focus shifts to what comes next for both Miller and Movin’ the Chains. Because in a format built on daily rhythm and chemistry, an abrupt exit like this doesn’t just raise eyebrows. It leaves a real void.

Who can replace Jim Miller at SiriusXM NFL Radio?

SiriusXM NFL Radio operates under the company’s broader partnership with the NFL, a deal that runs through Super Bowl LXI in 2027. The channel carries live audio of every game and runs 24/7 programming year-round from the Combine and Draft to wall-to-wall Super Bowl week coverage. So with Jim Miller now out, the natural question becomes: who steps into that chair?

At the moment, there’s been no official announcement regarding a replacement. During Super Bowl week, Moulton and Morrison filled in, handling the coverage in Miller’s absence. There’s no confirmation either way, but logically, both names sit near the top of any short list if the network chooses to keep it internal. For now, though, that remains speculation.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first abrupt change at the network. Prior to Miller’s departure, Charlie Weis exited in July 2024 after seven years co-hosting alongside Bob Papa. Weis later said management treated him “poorly,” claiming he was told to “pack his bags” before being offered only part-time work. In his case, he suggested the move was driven more by budget decisions than performance.

Whether that context connects to Miller’s situation is unclear. Unlike Weis, there has been no public explanation and no hint about what led to Miller’s departure. That silence keeps the situation open-ended. But with another sudden exit now official, attention turns to how SiriusXM navigates the transition and who ultimately becomes the next steady voice alongside Movin’ the Chains.