Kevin O’Connell Refuses to Confirm JJ McCarthy as Vikings’ Starting QB in Strong ‘Offseason’ Message

J.J. McCarthy has followed a familiar pattern in the 2025 season: Injuries. The difference this time is in scale. He missed his entire rookie year due to a torn meniscus. And in 2025, he was sidelined for seven games with an ankle issue, a concussion, and a hand injury. And even when he was available, his play for the Minnesota Vikings was uneven.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That context explains why, after the Vikings wrapped up the regular season, Kevin O’Connell was asked whether he’s comfortable heading into next season with McCarthy as the starter. The head coach avoided a simple “yes” or “no.” He instead chose to frame the answer around the offseason plan and McCarthy’s development.

“I think every year, you’re coming back to build a team throughout the offseason, throughout the draft, leading into training camp,” O’Connell said in his post-game press conference. “I think he’s improved throughout the season. I think he’s grown like a lot of young quarterbacks do. Today was his 10th start. I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason and absolutely look forward to the continued development and improvement. I’m excited about where he’s ending the season and know there’s some things we can really dive into as a group, J.J. and myself. I look forward to the challenge of being the best version of myself for not only J.J., but this entire team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That kind of answer tells you plenty, mostly because of what it doesn’t say. If O’Connell were fully comfortable with McCarthy as the unquestioned QB1 in 2026, this was the moment to say it. He didn’t. And that hesitation, by itself, is noteworthy. On paper, the Vikings closed the season strong, winning their final five games of 2025. But that raises a fair question: how much of that stretch can truly be credited to their quarterback?

One win? Maybe two? Beyond that, things get murkier. After missing time with a concussion and ankle issues, McCarthy sat out Week 17 against the Detroit Lions due to a hairline fracture in his right hand. He returned for the regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers, started the game, and played the entire first half, only to last a single offensive snap in the second half. Same hand. Same problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Vikings’ first play of the third quarter, McCarthy dropped back and flipped a screen pass to Justin Jefferson. Almost immediately, he waved to the sideline and pulled himself out. His final line: 14-of-23 for 182 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and an 85.8 passer rating.

Zooming out to the full season, the pattern becomes clearer. McCarthy appeared in 10 games, but exited early or played through injury in nearly half of them. He finished 140-of-243 (63 percent) for 1,632 yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and four rushing scores. The Vikings went 6–4 in his starts and 3–4 when he didn’t play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Taken together, O’Connell’s reluctance to commit publicly makes sense. This isn’t a vote of no confidence. But it’s not an endorsement either. McCarthy showed growth, but not consistency. Availability remained an issue. And durability is still a question. So when Kevin O’Connell avoids saying he’s comfortable with McCarthy as the 2026 starter, it’s less alarming than it is logical.

And in a league where quarterback decisions define everything, it also leaves the door open. Because if Minnesota decides to explore other options, it won’t be short on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Kevin O’Connell look for a potential option at the quarterback position?

We’ve already seen this blueprint around the league. When things didn’t pan out with Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts pivoted and signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal. And before Jones went down with a season-ending injury, he actually stabilized things. Given J.J. McCarthy’s ongoing struggle to stay healthy, it naturally raises the question: could Kevin O’Connell consider a similar approach?

This Vikings regime is still searching for its first postseason win, which adds urgency to every decision. One option would be swinging big: Trying to land an established quarterback like Kirk Cousins or Mac Jones. But deals like that are difficult, expensive, and often come at the cost of fixing other roster holes. Another route would be drafting yet another first-round quarterback. That’s possible, but it feels unlikely given where the roster stands and how much they’ve already invested in McCarthy.

Which is why the most realistic middle ground may be this: bringing in a capable veteran who can legitimately compete with McCarthy for the QB1 job. It wouldn’t be a full reset. But it would create pressure, insurance, and clarity. Whether that happens will depend entirely on how the offseason unfolds. For his part, McCarthy believes he’s done enough to earn the trust of the Vikings’ decision-makers. But he also acknowledged that the final call isn’t his.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Nov 2, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O Connell greets quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLonxHorwedelx 20251102_kdn_jr6_265

“In my opinion, I feel like I have, but at the end of the day, they have their own opinion, they have their own perspective,” the QB said. “I just feel confident going into this offseason and content with where I’m at, because I feel like they know who I am as an individual and the potential and capability that this offense could have with me at the helm.”

That confidence is understandable. The Vikings did close out the 2025 season on a high note. Whether they can carry that momentum through the offseason and in 2026 now becomes the real question.