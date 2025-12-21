Kevin O’Connell Reveals How Bad Is J.J. McCarthy’s Injury Against Giants, Addresses Vikings QB’s Performance

The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 16–13 win over the New York Giants in Week 16, and on paper, that’s the bright side. But once again, it came at a cost. The Vikings lost J.J. McCarthy to injury. Once again. This time, the quarterback went down after hurting his right, throwing hand. Rookie Max Brosmer stepped in, and the team quickly ruled McCarthy out for the rest of the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Initially, head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t have many answers. He admitted postgame that he wasn’t sure about the severity of the injury, especially after McCarthy was spotted in the locker room wearing a latex-like glove on his right hand. Understandably, that raised a few eyebrows. But there’s some relief now. According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, O’Connell later confirmed that McCarthy’s X-rays came back negative. And now, the QB will undergo further tests on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!