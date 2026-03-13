Kevin O’Connell Reveals Truth About JJ McCarthy’s Mindset After Vikings Sign Kyler Murray

JJ McCarthy is part of the reason the Minnesota Vikings were in the market for a veteran quarterback. They addressed that by signing former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Naturally, that raises a simple question: what does this mean for McCarthy? According to head coach Kevin O’Connell, he wanted McCarthy to react to the Murray signing “exactly how he did.”

“J.J.’s ready to have the best possible offseason that he can,” O’Connell said. “Unlike going into 2025, he now has ten games of experience in the NFL. He’s experienced the ebbs and flows of an NFL season that you’ve gotta learn from, you’ve gotta continue to attack in the most consistent way possible, getting totally locked into that routine.

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“He knew we were going to be adding somebody to the room. He knew that didn’t change anything about his mindset and focus on improvement and attacking this offseason the right way. Really proud of him for that.”

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The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, however, the young quarterback has struggled to firmly establish himself as the franchise option in Minnesota. It is not necessarily about a lack of talent. The bigger issue has been his inability to stay healthy.

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McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after tearing his meniscus before the 2024 campaign even began. That situation forced O’Connell to turn to Sam Darnold, who eventually helped lead the Vikings to the postseason.

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The 2025 season was expected to be McCarthy’s year in Minnesota. Instead, the season quickly went in the wrong direction.

McCarthy once again struggled to stay on the field. He missed seven games because of injuries and also exited parts of two others for the same reason. O’Connell noted that the quarterback now enters Year 3 with the experience of ten NFL starts, which is very different from the situation he faced heading into the 2025 season.

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But even when McCarthy did start games for Minnesota, the struggles were difficult to ignore. Some moments showed flashes of potential, but the overall numbers told a different story.

The quarterback finished the season with more interceptions than touchdowns and ranked near the bottom of the league in several key quarterback metrics with a 35.6 QBR in 10 starts.

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That context helps explain why O’Connell and the Vikings felt the need to bring in a veteran quarterback ahead of the 2026 season. To McCarthy’s credit, the young signal caller was already aware that the team planned to add another quarterback to the room.

So while the struggles remain part of the story and his starting job is clearly not guaranteed, O’Connell still believes that Murray’s arrival has not shaken McCarthy’s mindset heading into the offseason. And the young QB will now compete for the starting role in this offseason.

And while the Vikings still have their reasons to believe in McCarthy, considering he is just 23 years old and has shown flashes of ability, winning a quarterback battle against Murray will not be easy.

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For a broader context, the veteran brings proven playmaking traits to Minnesota, even though he has struggled to lead the Cardinals to consistent winning seasons in recent years.

Kevin O’Connell addressed how Kyler Murray fits in Minnesota

The Vikings wasted no time signing Kyler Murray on a one-year deal once the Cardinals released the veteran quarterback. As a result, Minnesota will pay just $1.3 million of Murray’s $36.8 million salary for 2026. Arizona, meanwhile, will cover the rest. Soon after the move, head coach Kevin O’Connell explained how the veteran signal caller fits into the Vikings’ offense.

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“When you actually dive in and really study Kyler’s experience at the position, you do see a lot of really great qualities that fit into some of the things we ask our quarterbacks to do,” O’Connell said. “I think Kyler’s an accurate player, I think he’s learned to play with really solid fundamentals in the pass game. He can make all the throws.”

On paper, Murray’s resume does not exactly reflect the type of elite production associated with a former first overall pick. Across seven seasons, he holds a 38-48-1 record in 87 regular-season starts and has delivered just one winning season for the franchise. However, part of those struggles can be tied to the injuries that have followed him over the past four years.

The 2025 season was another example. In Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, Murray suffered a foot injury. He stayed in the game and finished 22 of 31 for 220 yards. But he did not return for the remainder of the season.

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Imago September 21 2025 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1looks for the deep pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Arizona 16-15 at Levi Stadium Santa Clara, Calif / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_537 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

Even with those setbacks, Murray is still in the middle of his prime years. While his overall play has not consistently reached elite levels, there have been stretches where he looked like a top-ten quarterback in the league. In 87 career starts, he has thrown for more than 20,000 yards, rushed for over 3,000 yards, and accounted for 153 total touchdowns.

Looking at the advanced numbers also adds some context. Over the last three seasons, Murray ranks 18th in EPA per play among 57 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks. Now in Minnesota, O’Connell appears to have a clear vision for how he could fit within the offense.

The Vikings offense has worked with pocket quarterbacks in recent years, including Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold. Murray, meanwhile, is a dual-threat quarterback. He can complement Justin Jefferson in the passing game. And he can also support Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason in the ground attack.

In short, while nothing is fully settled yet, Murray appears to hold an early edge over McCarthy in the race for the QB1 job this offseason. What does seem certain, however, is that Minnesota is heading toward a real quarterback competition in the months ahead.