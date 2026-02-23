Subjected to Vicious Online Trolling, J.J. McCarthy Endorses Vikings Captain’s Outrage Against NFL Media

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sep 14, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 reacts after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKrohnx 20250914_tdc_hw1_228

Essentials Inside The Story Tragedy exposes mental toll injuries and online criticism take on players

Jonathan Greenard blasts fan and media culture after teammate’s passing

J.J. McCarthy’s injury-plagued season mirrors warning about public pile-ons

The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Rondale Moore’s tragic passing has ignited widespread reaction. Several have spoken openly about the isolation and emotional strain. This week, Vikings captain Jonathan Greenard expressed frustration with media narratives and fans who are quick to criticize players simply for getting hurt.

“[People] legit will say the most craziest things tryna be funny on this app,” Greenard wrote on ‘X’, resharing Jamal Adams’ post. “Then turn around wondering why the players mentals are COOKED. Players see ALL the tweets just like yall do bc WE ARE HUMAN JUST LIKE YALL. Algorithms will flood your page w BS that other ppl try to bring you down with.”

Jamal Adams’ post had a similar sentiment to it, talking about how labels are given to players by the fans and media.

“This isn’t all on the media but they play a part,” Greenard’s post further said. “Especially these bot pages. Use that block button and go pray for clarity on your identity fellas. We got too much life to live than to succumb to the negativity in our most vulnerable periods of time.”

Greenard’s frustration surfaced in the wake of Moore’s passing. The former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals spent three seasons in Arizona but had battled injuries in recent years. He first suffered a knee injury during the 2024 training camp.

After signing a two-year deal with Minnesota last offseason, he sustained another season-ending knee injury in a preseason game against the Houston Texans and was carted off the field. On February 21, 2026, Moore was found dead inside the garage of a property in New Albany, Indiana. He was 25 years old.

Since then, his passing has reignited conversations around the mental strain players endure while rehabbing major injuries, particularly when public criticism compounds private battles. As Greenard voiced his frustration, Vikings second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy publicly aligned with him.

“Preach cap,” McCarthy commented on Greenard’s post.

McCarthy himself experienced that scrutiny firsthand this year. The former first-round pick in 2024 lost his entire rookie season to a fully torn meniscus. In 2025, Minnesota moved on from Sam Darnold and committed to McCarthy as the starter. That decision drew immediate attention.

His second season proved turbulent. McCarthy missed Weeks 3-8 with a high-ankle sprain. He later suffered a concussion in Week 13, and then a fracture in his right throwing hand in Week 17, while also playing through a separate hand injury sustained in Week 10. The injuries alone were significant. The public reaction added another layer.

In Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, a 23–6 loss, McCarthy finished 12-of-19 for 87 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and absorbed five sacks. An early first-quarter slip after taking the snap, though, became a focal point online.

Social media quickly filled with harsh labels, including claims that he was “the worst player in football currently,” while others noted that they “never want to see JJ McCarthy in a Vikings jersey ever again.”

That wasn’t ordinary criticism. It was a public pile-on. It came while he was navigating injuries, expectations, and the pressure of replacing a veteran starter. Against that backdrop, Greenard’s message wasn’t just a broad statement about media culture. It mirrored McCarthy’s reality.

Moore’s passing has amplified a larger issue. The mental toll of injury is real, and when online narratives escalate into ridicule, the burden compounds. For McCarthy, endorsing Greenard wasn’t symbolic support. It was personal validation of an experience he knows all too well.

Prayers pour in for Rondale Moore after his tragic demise

While Rondale Moore never took a regular-season snap for Minnesota, he remained part of a locker room that experienced the highs of a strong 2024 campaign and the challenges of a tougher 2025 stretch.

His presence extended beyond game days. And following his sudden passing, head coach Kevin O’Connell reflected on the time the organization spent with him.

“While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply,” the coach said. “He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated, and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times, as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.”

Moments after O’Connell’s message, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver, Hollywood Brown, shared his disbelief.

“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago 😢,” the message read.

The shock in his words captured how sudden the loss felt inside NFL circles, where conversations had continued only hours earlier.

Colts‘ cornerback Sauce Gardner echoed that confusion.

“bro….. what is going on in the world right now?💔💔💔🙏🏾,” read his post.

His reaction reflected a league struggling to process yet another young life cut short, as players grappled publicly with grief and the fragile nature of the profession.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson added a measured tribute.

“RIP Rondale Moore 🙏🏾 Heartbroken for your family, friends, & teammates,” his comment said.

His words shifted the focus toward those closest to Moore, underscoring the human cost behind the headlines. Across the league, the reaction was unified. The grief wasn’t about football. It was about family, loss, and perspective.