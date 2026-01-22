Viral 4-Year-Old NFL Picks Girl Faces Death Threats After Cardi B’s Profanity-Laced Rant

The NFL postseason has delivered drama in its purest form over the past few weeks. But when all the chaos settles, it still comes down to one brutally simple truth: you either win, or you lose. Somehow, that reality took an unsettling turn when a 4-year-old from Southern California became an unlikely part of the conversation, and not in a way anyone expected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What started as a lighthearted father-daughter bonding moment has now spiraled into something far darker. According to reports, preschooler Reese Donatelli has been receiving death threats from angry gamblers after going 0–8 while predicting playoff winners. Yes, death threats, directed at a four-year-old.

The entire thing began as an innocent ritual ahead of the 2025 postseason between Reese and her father, Southern California radio personality Anthony Donatelli. Dubbed “Trust the Toddler,” the segment was never meant to be serious. Donatelli used miniature NFL helmets to teach Reese basic colors and geography, letting her pick winners simply by choosing the helmet she liked most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans initially found it charming. Videos of Reese enthusiastically grabbing helmets racked up millions of views across social media. But once the postseason arrived, the tone shifted. Every team Reese picked lost. One by one. The most notable example came when she chose the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Houston Texans, only for Houston to dismantle Pittsburgh without allowing a single touchdown.

By the end of the first two playoff rounds, Reese had gone a perfect 0–8, and that’s when things turned ugly. Social media quickly labeled her a “bad omen.” And from there, it somehow escalated into something far worse. Angry bettors began blaming a preschooler for their losses, sending threats that never should have existed in the first place.

That reaction ignores the obvious. Reese isn’t an NFL analyst. She isn’t offering betting advice. She’s four. As her father later explained, her picks were based on things like matching the helmet color to her outfit or choosing the Packers because she likes cheese.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s nuts,” her father said. “She’s obviously not an NFL analyst. She’s picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she’ll pick the Packers because she likes cheese. She just relates these silly little things as reasons why she picks certain teams.”

And that’s really the point. What began as a harmless learning exercise that was meant to teach a child about colors and geography ended up taking a dark and serious turn. Somehow, amid all of this, Reese did correctly pick one winner. But it didn’t matter. She still met with criticism, and even a profanity-laced rant from Cardi B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cardi B took a dig at Reese Donatelli for predicting the Patriots’ win

In one of the few predictions that actually landed, Reese picked the New England Patriots to beat the Texans in the divisional round. And this time, she was right. New England, under Mike Vrabel, turned in a strong defensive performance and moved on to the AFC Championship Round, where they’re set to face the Denver Broncos with a Super Bowl spot on the line.

Almost immediately after that result, Cardi B jumped on social media and took a shot at Reese’s picks, posting, “That little white girl said we’re going to win. F–k that bitch!” Moments later, she added, “I didn’t mean to say that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedestrian Sport (@pedestriansport) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ironically, Patriots vs. Texans ended up being the only game where Reese’s prediction came true, which led social media to jokingly call it the moment the “Curse finally broken.” But even that didn’t cool things down. What was meant to be a harmless, unplanned social media moment between Anthony Donatelli and his daughter spiraled further out of control.

While some fans laughed it off or found the whole thing amusing, others crossed the line entirely, turning a lighthearted gimmick into something ugly, with death threats now part of the conversation.